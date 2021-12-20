Connect with us

Entertainment

ED summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Panama Papers case, requests to appear in Delhi office

Published

18 seconds ago

on

By


Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | ANI file photo
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | ANI file photo

Text size:

New Delhi:The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for questioning in a case related to the “Panama Papers” global tax leakage affair, officials said on Monday.

Aishwarya Bachchan, 48, the daughter-in-law of superstar Amitabh Bachchan, was asked to give evidence to the Delhi agency.

The ED has been investigating the case since 2016, when the global leaks came to light. He later sent notices to the Bachchan family asking them to explain their overseas remittances since 2004 under the Liberalized Transfer Program (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Some other cases of alleged family-related irregularities are also under the scanner of the federal investigative agency, officials said.

Dubbed “Panama Papers,” an investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists into a stockpile of documents from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca had named several world leaders and celebrities who allegedly hid money abroad in offshore companies. Some of them have valid accounts abroad.

