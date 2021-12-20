Tips Music presents “Bollywood Wala Dance”; Top in trend lists

The Bollywood song Wala Dance is an absolute dance number to recreate and surpass the magic like the previous single Tips music created. Bollywood song Wala Dance is a perfect song for New Years party. While the song has a western twist, it is undoubtedly high on its Hindi and Desi feel.

Kumar Taurani said, we are glad to cooperate with Prerna Arora has been a strong support and driving force behind this song. She has been a great partner. I believe Mamta Sharma delivered a Bollywood hit track track and Waluscha about to set the internet on fire with this song.

Prerna V Arora says, I am happy to partner with Tips, Kumar Ji and Waluscha. I am happy to be part of this wonderful team. I firmly believe that this song will be on the charts soon. It was wonderful to work with Waluscha & Mamta. Piyush and Shazia were great to work with and they were amazing.

Waluscha from sousa said, I am first grateful to Kumar Taurani sir and Prerna Arora for giving me such a wonderful track, I am very happy to perform for this energetic and rowdy song. I’m very sure Bollywood Wala Dance is about to steal your hearts!

Mamta sharma said, I absolutely loved recording this song. Perfect for a New Year, the song begins with a very staccato, folk-flavored vocal refrain that is truly compelling. It makes you wonder what the song will be like as it plays. What I particularly like is the Hook Line itself, Bollywood Wala Dance is not an instant earworm. It was great working with Tips, Kumar Ji & Prerna Arora.“

