Singer Sudesh Bhosale to give voiceover and anchor lessons online on Unlu





Summary Bhosale will introduce learners to the basics of voice acting and share his diverse experience with comedians and budding anchors. Bhosale is known for his ability to emulate Bollywood actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sunil Dutt, Anil Kapoor, etc. Bollywood singer Sudesh Bhosale, known for his ability to emulate the voice of Amitabh Bachchan and many other industry veterans, has been hired by e-learning platform Unlu to give voiceover lessons to young artists aspiring to pursue careers in podcasting, anchoring and other related fields. Dubbing is an important part of the entertainment industry. It is a performance art where artists spend several years developing the style of using their own voices to entertain audiences. It takes great skill and skill to be able to dynamically change the voice in whatever situation aspirants will learn through this opportunity, said Bhosale, who rose to prominence in the 1990s for his ability to emulate Bollywood actors. like Sanjeev Kumar, Vinod Khanna, Sunil Dutt, Anil Kapoor and many others. During voice acting lessons, Bhosale will introduce learners to the basics of voice acting and share his diverse experience with comedians and budding anchors. Besides mimicry, the course will also include language, diction and voice wellness, vocal training, voice modulation, singing and anchoring lessons. The voice is the most underused tool available to humans. With this course, we want to enable people to learn to use their voice for a wide range of things, from mimicry and character creation to general life conversations. Our exclusive course with Sudesh Bhosale will help learners be inspired and have brighter careers, said Vipul Agrawal, co-founder of Unlu. After completing the course, students will receive a certificate of completion. They will also have the opportunity to be part of the Unlu community. Students can choose their own learning path, make long-term connections, and participate in learning and action sessions. Unlu claims to enable the next generation of creators in India to learn from the best famous instructors. He has previously kicked off lessons with lyricist Sameer Anjaan, actors Johnny Lever and Manoj Bajpayee, producer and director Shashank Khaitan and writer Ruskin Bond. Last updated on December 20, 2021

