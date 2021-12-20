Meet Canadian actor Moe Jeudy-Lamour from the hit series Ted Lasso





Few of the actors can say that their dream of being onscreen started at a Best Buy (yes, we mean the electronics store). But for Moe Jeudy-Lamour, or the keeper Thierry Zoreaux in a successful comedy show Ted lasso, his acting aspirations do indeed start among the shelves filled with technology. At the time (2009), Jeudy-Lamour had the ambition to become a lawyer and during his studies, he decided to do a few shifts at the local Best Buy in his hometown of Montreal. And like any good success story, those law school ambitions were turned upside down, a change that began when he met the American actor, comedian and his personal hero, Orlando Jones. All my life, everyone has told me that becoming an actor is impossible because you know, I’m not from the States, said Jeudy-Lamour. But under Best Buy’s fluorescent lights, Jones told him just the opposite. He looked at me and said: I’m standing right in front of you, of course it’s possible! Moe Jeudy-Lamour The show is to be a good person. I love to be a part of something so special. There is so much material Moe Jeudy-Lamour With an ounce of hope and what looked like a pipe dream at the time, Jeudy-Lamour started acting lessons, hired an agent, and soon after landed a role in the 2014 film X-Men. : Days of Future Past. Two years later, the film Race 2016 was released, in which Jeudy-Lamour played Mel Walker, the teammate of black athlete Jesse Owens in Ohio State. It was also during this film that he met the talented writer, actor and producer Jason Sudeikis, a connection that would change the course of his acting career. I had asked Jason to write a letter to help me get my visa, and before I knew it I was living in LA! said Jeudy-Lamour. A few years later he stood there: in London on the set of the award-winning and beloved comedy show Ted Lasso. Moe Jeudy-Lamour During the first season Jason and I lived in a house and we became good friends. He’s a huge role model for me, says Jeudy-Lamour. He gives a clinic on humility every time he speaks. And for those who have seen Ted Lasso in his entirety, his witty yet endearing nature is known. The show is to be a good person. I love to be a part of something so special. There is so much substance, he explains. And any scene where Jason talks to us as a team was my favorite to shoot. He’s so involved, and he knows every character and why they’re there. He is like a conductor; it is beautiful to watch. It is such an equation. Moe Jeudy-Lamour And for fans who miss the warmth and charm of seasons one and two, they can sleep easy. Jeudy-Lamour ensures that season three is in preparation and will begin filming in January 2022, stay tuned! Moe Jeudy-Lamour

@moethursdaylove



