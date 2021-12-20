COVID also infiltrates the Flyers – Delco Times





After sneaking out of quiet Montreal with at least one point on Thursday night, the Flyers were hoping to return to their old wins on Saturday night against the visiting Ottawa Senators. Unlike a game played without a fan at the Bell Center, which ended in a well-known 3-2 shootout loss to the Canadiens, the Flyers would welcome any fan support they could get. With the rapidly growing Omicron variant already ravaging the rosters in sports near and far, they may know playing in front of fans in South Philadelphia may soon be a memory. “It was different, for sure,” said Sean Couturier on Saturday of the non-fan game in Montreal two nights earlier, “but I think we reacted well. As the game progressed we got better. At the end of the day, we’re here to get wins and get points. Whether there are fans or not, we have a job to do and we have to do our best to do it. With the number of team saves dropping from three to five on Saturday (Calgary, Florida, Nashville, Boston and Colorado) due to the high number of positive tests in their fold, and the total number of league players due to COVID protocols climbing to triple digits despite the league’s claim that nearly 100 percent of players had been vaccinated, the Flyers were doing pretty well with only Morgan Frost reported for protocols. But he was joined earlier on Saturday by another player called Max Willman and an anonymous squad staff member, while top goaltender Carter Hart was sent to the infirmary earlier in the day only with what one calls it an “indeterminate disease”. “We found out about Max last night and Carter this morning,” Flyers coach Mike Yeo said hours before facing the Senators at Wells Fargo Center. “Carter is sick and I would say we don’t know if it’s related to COVID or not. “ That said with concern, Yeo is also trying to focus on his team’s return to the small three-game winning streak ahead of the trip to Montreal. “The right teams meet these challenges; that’s what it is, ”Yeo said. “You can point to any sport, you can watch our sport, there are teams that, just when you kind of think they’re back to the wall or in a difficult position, they find a way out and finish the job. So that’s what we want to become. NOTES >> The Flyers recalled goaltender Felix Sandstrom ahead of the game. … Joel Farabee was about to come back from his shoulder injury and go straight to the front row with Couturier and Travis Konecny. Yeo said: “Obviously good timing. And we’re not going to let him come back, we’re going to throw him up there with Coots and TK tonight.… Couturier trying to ignore the idea that the league is heading towards another blackout: “You try to prepare like any normal game. We’re playing tonight and I’m not preparing any differently.… Until someone (I’m told) otherwise.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.delcotimes.com/2021/12/19/flyers-notebook-covid-creeping-up-on-flyers-too/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos