Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Appears Before ED in Panama Papers Leak Case: The Tribune India





New Delhi, December 20 Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) here on Monday for questioning in a case related to the “Panama Papers” global tax leakage case, official sources said. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s 48-year-old daughter-in-law is being questioned and her statement registered under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The actor also submitted documents to the agency when she appeared before the agency in his office near India Gate. Dubbed “Panama Papers,” a 2016 investigation into a stockpile of documents from the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca by the Washington-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) named several world leaders and celebrities who allegedly hid from money abroad in offshore companies. Some of them have valid accounts abroad. The leaked tranche had a total of 426 cases linked to India. The ED has been investigating the Bachchans case since 2016-17. He had sent notices to the Bachchan family asking them to explain their overseas remittances since 2004 under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Liberalized Remittance System (LRS) and regulated by FEMA. Certain documents were then submitted by the Bachchans to the agency. Some other cases of alleged family-related irregularities are also under the scanner of the federal investigative agency, sources said. Aishwarya, married to actor Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek, has been declared by ICIJ to have ties to an offshore entity in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) which was established in 2005. His family was also declared to be part of this offshore entity which had an “initial authorized capital of 50,000 USD”. The company was reportedly dissolved in 2008. Abhishek Bachchan has also been examined by the ED in the past in another case related to the offshore leaks affair, sources said. The government had created a multi-agency group (MAG) of central investigative agencies under the chairmanship of the Central Council for Direct Taxes (CBDT) which also included representatives from the ED, RBI and the Financial Intelligence Unit. (FIU) to monitor the Panama Papers investigation and similar cases of global tax leaks. He had recently said that “total undisclosed credits of Rs 20,353 crore” had been detected of 930 India-related entities in the Panama and Paradise paper leaks, as of October 1, 2021. PTI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/nation/ed-summons-actor-aishwarya-rai-bachchan-in-panama-papers-leak-case-352477 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos