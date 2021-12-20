James Dean to be immortalized in NFT commemorative collection launched on Ethernity





3D “Hollywood Icon” collection to debut on December 16 in partnership with CMG Worldwide and Worldwide XR LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2021 / Ethernity , the Original Authenticated NFT Platform (aNFT) is delighted to announce the very first officially licensed James Dean NFT Collection with the James Dean Estate, in partnership with CMG in the world and In the worldXR . On December 16, Ethernity will launch the James Dean Hollywood Icon Collection to commemorate the life, legacy and untimely demise of one of Hollywood’s greatest and most enduring stars. Despite his death in 1955 at the age of 24, James Dean’s legacy continues to influence and be a cause for celebration for so many fans around the world. The NFT collection was produced by the digital agency WXR and the digital art house VueXR , in collaboration with CMG Worldwide and JamesDean.com . The collection features an exact 3D replica of James Dean Little Bastard’s Porsche, confirmed by James Dean expert Lee Raskin. Also included: James Dean’s signature 3D metal bust, engraved double-sided gold medallion of James Dean, his last captured moment and famous Hollywood star James Dean. All the NFTs in this exclusive collection have been developed with an augmented reality, interactive and unlockable display integrated into the chain, on the VueXR NFT video player. This gives consumers a way to experience their 3D NFT in their spatial environment or in a different metaverse engagement. Discussing the impact of this project, Worldwide XR NFT Director Travis Cloyd said, “NFTs are a new form of storytelling, a new distribution medium, and a way to forever extend the legacy of blockchain. “ Nick Rose, CEO and Founder of Ethernity, said, “We strive to explore opportunities to extend the legacy of legendary characters, and James Dean fits our grand ambitions and efforts perfectly. Ethernity is fueled by our insatiable desire to create amazing digital objects. for art lovers, fans and beyond. James Dean has been an incredible influence on many of our team members, and we are privileged to have had the opportunity to help immortalize his legacy on the blockchain forever. The story continues Ethernity’s earlier versions of NFT cover a wide range of talented and legendary personalities, including collections featuring football stars Messi and Pele, legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, skateboarding pioneer Tony Hawk, icon and champion of basketball Shaquille O’Neal, Pulitzer Prize winning photos via Associated Press and rapper Nas. About Ethernity Ethernity is the groundbreaking authenticated NFT project that auctions verified artwork featuring top artists and stars in sports, music, film, games, tech, history, and entertainment. Each of these digital works of art is represented as a non-fungible token (NFT). The coins feature well-known public figures and a portion of any funds raised through the effort will be donated to charitable causes. Ethernity combines the utility of Defi and merges it with NFTs to create an exclusive pipeline of rare and collectable content from notable personalities and established digital artists. About CMG around the world GCM gained notoriety in the 1980s for the pioneering opportunities for the heirs of a deceased celebrity to retain their rights. Since then, we’ve expanded to handle all kinds of intellectual property including some of the most iconic people, brands and organizations with our legal expertise and promotional tactics. Nothing can replace experience and skills in the world of intellectual property management. CMG’s position as an industry leader gives our 200+ clients an edge that other agencies simply cannot match. About WorldwideXR WXR is an entertainment and digital technology agency focused on bringing together creative, like-minded artists to create next-level, immersive experiential content. We partner, produce and deliver a creative vision within the Metaverse ecosystem. From XR development to NFT artist management, strategic partnerships, digital rights and beyond, we are a seasoned team who understand the big tech landscape. We strive to bring the next level media to life. We have an alliance and partnership with the central licensing CMG Worldwide to develop NFTs (Digital Collectibles), Mixed Reality, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Games, Cryptography and Immersive Media digitally focused. We work with professional sports leagues, teams, big tech, platforms, markets, digital artists, celebrities and historical icons. Website: https://eternity.io/

Contact: [email protected] THE SOURCE: Ethernity Chain LTD See the source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/678182/James-Dean-To-Be-Immortalized-In-A-Commemorative-NFT-Collection-Launching-On-Ethernity

