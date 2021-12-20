Mountain Dew unveils new TVC starring Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan





Mountain Dewi soft drink brand is poised to inspire Indian youth to push boundaries and overcome fear and self-doubt with their Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai campaign. The beverage brand has unveiled its new TVC featuring Bollywood actor and brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan. The film was shot atop the tallest building in the world, Emaars Burj Khalifa, in Dubai. The TVC is a reiteration of Mountain Dews’ belief that in the face of any challenge there are two choices; either succumb to the fear and turn around, or overcome the fear and move on. Based on the powerful glimpse into the life of Darr Ke Aage Jeet Haithe, the film opens with a bird’s eye view taken from the top of the Burj Khalifa where Hrithik prepares to perform a daring stunt in front of a large audience while portraying India in creating a recording world. The film captures both the dilemma and the determination of the actor as it weighs the choice in front of it. Roshan takes a himmat ka ghoonth, a determined look crosses his face, as he dives off the edge of the Burj Khalifa on his odd-defying bike. Getting off his bike from Burj Khalifa on a thin track, Hrithik leaves the audience on the ground gasping in disbelief and fear as he wobbles and skids halfway. However, with an unwavering spirit, Hrithik manages to fight his way to the end of the track and emerges as a winner as the audience applauds him for this jaw-dropping action. Roshansaid, Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’s Mountain Dews philosophy is in keeping with my belief that no matter who you are or where you come from, it is an individual’s courage in the face of fear that makes them a true hero. . It was an exciting experience shooting this TVC on Burj Khalifa and I have no doubts that this adventurous film will resonate strongly with my viewers. With this campaign, we strive to literally reach new heights and hope to inspire young people to maintain their confidence and face their fears head-on. Vineet Sharma, Category Manager – Mountain Dew and Sting, PepsiCo India, said Mountain Dew has always praised the spirit of risk taking and pushing boundaries to achieve success beyond fear and self-doubt. This year, the brand reminds us that the real heroes are those who face challenges head-on and emerge victorious. We are confident that Darr Se Daroge Toh Kuch Bada Kaise Karoge’s story in our new campaign will strike a chord with consumers and the action-packed streak featuring Hrithik atop the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa will restore our Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai philosophy. TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoors and social media with a 360-degree campaign. Hrithik Roshan on Instagram: The peak of your fear is actually an opportunity to show courage. So grab yours now, because #DarrKeAageJeetHai! @mountaindewin [email protected]

