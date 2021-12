Actor Josh Duhamel to reign as Bacchus LII this Shrove Tuesday

On television, Duhamel is known for his role as Danny McCoy in the NBC crime drama Las Vegas.

NEW ORLEANS Actor and director Josh Duhamel will reign as Bacchus LIII on Sunday February 27, 2022, according to a press release from the brotherhood. We at Bacchus are delighted to once again present a first class parade with the legendary Josh Duhamel, a fabulous king who is already destined to be a crowd favorite, said Clark Brennan, captain of the Krewe of Bacchus. After two difficult years, the citizens of New Orleans and our visitors from around the world are ready to celebrate. We are also committed to supporting our struggling local musicians. I have always loved the spirit and culture of New Orleans. Reigning under the name Bacchus is a unique experience that my family and I will always remember, said Duhamel. Duhamel will star on the upcoming NBC show The Thing About Pam alongside Renee Zellweger, which airs on March 8. Later this year, Duhamel will star in Lionsgates Shotgun Wedding alongside Jennifer Lopez. Other recent credits include Think Like a Dog vs. Meghan Fox, Netflixs The Lost Husband, romantic comedy Love, Simon, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Transformers: Dark of the Moon. On television, Duhamel is known for his role as Danny McCoy in the NBC crime drama Las Vegas. Additionally, Duhamel starred in several seasons of the longtime ABC soap opera All My Children, in which he received three consecutive Daytime Emmy nominations. The theme for Bacchuss 2022 is From the Heart which will feature 21 themed floats including Braveheart, Queen of Hearts, Eat Your Heart Out, Purple Heart and Young At Heart. Special throws this year include glowing laces, socks, silicone cups, glass beads, sunglasses, flip flops, selfie lights, and toothbrushes. Louis Prima Jr. and the Wise Guys will perform at the Bacchuss Rendezvous After-Parade with Bag of Donuts, Parish County Line and Rooney G. Previous Bacchus monarchs have included Robin Thicke, Jensen Ackles, Andy Garcia, Drew Brees, Anthony Mackie, Danny Kaye, Bob Hope, Nicolas Cage, Will Farrell, Hulk Hogan, Drew Carey, Tom Arnold, Kirk Douglas, Charlton Heston, Perry Como, Jackie Gleason and Glenn Campbell. WWL-TV is once again teaming up with the krewe to broadcast the parade at 10 p.m. from Bacchuss Rendezvous at the Morial Convention Center. The parade will also be available on WWLTV.com and on mobile devices. WEATHER: Cool Monday with light showers all day NEW THIS MORNING: “Death in custody” under investigation in Washington Parish

