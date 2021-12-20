A strange “Saturday Night Live”, courtesy of Omicron

Saturday Night LiveThe last episode before Christmas is usually a party affair, and this year was meant to be even more triumphant than usual. As the final show of 2021, it would have marked the end of a full year of uninterrupted programming, after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 resulted in canceled episodes and remote skits. Actor Paul Rudd was slated to be inducted into the Five-Timers Club, the celebrity league that has hosted the show at least five times. The leading stars, by tradition, would have stopped at Studio 8H to welcome him.

Except, well, pandemics are not over. Just hours before the show aired, amid the rise of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronaviruses, the show announcement that as a precaution there would be no live audience and that the episode would be handled by a limited cast and crew. The musical guest, Charli XCX, then published a statement that it wouldn’t happen. If the show continued, viewers wondered how would it be any different?

Read: We know enough about Omicron to know we were in trouble

As it turned out, extremely. Tom Hanks, who was scheduled to appear as one of the guest stars in the Five-Timers Club sketch, introduced the show, confirming in his reassuring and reliable tone that the cast and crew had been sent home, to the except a handful of people. The skits the writers had been planning all week couldn’t be performed without the full set, nor could they be rewritten or reconfigured in time with the rest of the staff. Instead, the episode would run in semi-canceled limbo: Rudd would still deliver some sort of monologue, receive his tuxedo jacket for being a Five-Timer, and react to a pre-recorded segment from Steve Martin and Martin Short. Tina Fey, originally slated to make an appearance in the Five-Timers Club sketch, would replace Colin Jost for the night as the Weekend Update co-host with Michael Che, delivering jokes without any graphics or the usual set. And the pre-recorded sketches would air between older Christmas-themed favorites chosen by Fey, Hanks, Rudd and Kenan Thompson, the only actor besides Che to stay at Studio 8H.

Considering the rudimentary film crew and group, the show felt loose and intimate at times, like staying in the classroom for too long after the last bell of the day. However, more often than not, the rigid format of each sketch introduced by one of the performers reading a hastily written lead gave off a disconcerting, even apocalyptic, atmosphere. No laughter greeted the jokes in the pre-recorded skits. During the weekend’s update, Thompson, Hanks and Rudd sat in the audience to react, but their enthusiastic applause couldn’t distract from the rows of vacant seats. It was a dark and strange night in SNL the story. Even the combined charm of Hanks and Rudd couldn’t overcome the sadness of having to put on an irregular show.

Read: Watch Saturday Night Live it’s like doomscrolling

And yet last night’s pseudo-episode is perhaps the one I’ll remember best from this year’s collection, not in terms of individual sketches, though Aidy Bryant’s pronunciation of grandiosechildren from Household items will stay with me. On the contrary, I found it remarkable to watch, over the night, how the professionalism of the performers turned into an exercise in smiling and enduring the emptiness of the room they were in. Fey and Che started inserting asides about Hanks’ reactions during the weekend update. as they laughed between the jokes. Rudd, as playful as he was to continue to animate, looked exhausted by the time he presented an old skit that featured him as an intense adult fan of One Direction, which had nothing to do with the theme of Christmas nights. Goodnight, the traditional final segment, where actors gather on stage to kiss and say goodbye, saw the five men awkwardly negotiate whether to bump their elbows, then leave the stage long before the credits end.

In other words, reality crept into Studio 8H this weekend. As heartbreaking as Rudd and the cast tried to be, the truth is that facing a new threat in a pandemic that has lasted almost two years has dealt a psychological blow unlike anything before. In 2020, SNL could cancel shows, switch to a series of home episodes, and then implement rigorous security protocols. But now, with a variant contagious enough to cause a spike in infections among those vaccinated? The roadmap is less clear, even for an institution that took care of many crisis before.

Read: Don’t be surprised when you get Omicron

SNL will be back before long, and the perfect storm of trouble that led to a night in which no one spoke the words live from New York is unlikely to recur. But that doesn’t mean the episode should be forgotten as a one-off. It provided a time capsule, bottling up a precise moment of pandemic dj-vu in New York City, when Broadway shows are canceled and long lines wind up again around quick test sites. On stage, the actors also captured the moments of special anxiety: They were professional, but they seemed suspicious and vulnerable, having had to throw away almost everything they had been working on last week.

The start of 2020 was disastrous; the end of 2021 seems dissonant. Here was SNL showcasing its strangest episode in history and transparently exposing its pandemic-induced reasons, while ads aired during its time slot encouraged viewers to return to the movies and celebrate the holidays with their families and loved ones. friends. People wonder whether to reconsider their plans as White House tackles vaccine hesitation by recruiting a cappella group Pentatonix to play a song about boosters. There’s probably a joke in all of this somewhere, and the star quintet on SNL last night tried to find it. In the attempt, I saw an admission: Yes, yes, the show must go on. But it’s exhausting.