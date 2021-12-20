Bollywood actor Kirti Kulari brings home the new Royal Enfield Classic 350





Bollywood actress, Kirti Kulhari is known for her work in various films like Blackmail, Mission Mangal, Pink etc. Kirti bought a new Royal Enfield Classic 350 and she shared a few photos on her Instagram. His bike is finished in the Halycon Gray paint scheme which is new for 2021. The Classic 350 is Kirti’s first motorcycle. However, she was spotted driving a Hero Xtreme 160R. She was also clicked while driving a Mercedes-Benz A-Class, but we don’t know if the luxury vehicle is hers. The Classic 350 starts at Rs. 1.84 lakhs ex-showroom and goes up to Rs. 2.18 lakhs ex-showroom. Royal Enfield now offers the Classic 350 in five series. There are Redditch, Halcyon, Signals, Dark, and Chrome. Also Read: Eimor Customs’ Modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500 Motorcycle Looks Beautiful The most affordable Redditch starts at Rs. 1.84 lakhs and is the only variant offered with a single channel anti-lock braking system. The rest of the range is offered with a dual-channel anti-lock braking system. The Halcyon starts at Rs. 1.93 lakhs, the signals are priced at Rs. 2.04 lakhs and the Dark series starts at Rs. 2.11 lakhs. The high end variant is the Chrome series which costs Rs. 2.15 lakhs ex-showroom. Royal Enfield solved most of the problems with the Classic 350 while retaining its retro charm. All the body panels are new but they still look like the old ones, which is a good thing as people loved the Classic 350 for its timeless design. New chassis The previous Classic 350 was based on a single down tube chassis which has now been replaced by a very modern double cradle frame. It’s called the J platform and Royal Enfield is already using it on the Meteor 350 as well. In addition, the upcoming 350 cc motorcycles will also be based on the new frame. The chassis plays a major role in improving the handling characteristics of the Classic 2021. It is now more stable and confidently cornering whereas the previous one could be a bit annoying for some people. New engine

Royal Enfield uses a brand new 349cc engine which is still a single cylinder. It is an air-oil-cooled DOHC engine that produces 20.3 hp of maximum power and 27 Nm of maximum torque. The horsepower and torque figures are very similar to the previous engine but there has been a significant improvement in terms of refinement and vibration. The vibrations are now almost absent, they only creep in when you overwork the engine. He still has that thud and his lazy nature. Thus, the engine can shift into a higher gear without showing any sign of stress. There is a lot of torque, so the bike starts moving as soon as the rider opens the throttle. It is mated to a 5 speed gearbox which is very smooth. There are no more false neutrals issues and the gears mesh with positive feedback. Suspensions and brakes Suspension functions are provided by 41mm forks at the front and dual shocks at the rear. The suspension setup is slightly firmer, but the rider will get used to it and appreciate it afterwards. Braking functions are provided by a 300mm disc at the front and a 270mm disc at the rear. If you get the drum variant, there is a 153mm drum at the rear. Also Read: BSA Motorcycles Unveils Gold Star 650: Will Rival Royal Enfield 650 Twins

