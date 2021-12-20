Saturday Night Live takes a look at Tom Hanks and Tina Fey after Covid half-stop





This is a fucking bad joke. My daughter stayed home from 8e class Friday because she was panicked by a Tik Tok rumor of shoot-up-your-schools. My cousin just tested positive for a Covid infection, just weeks before her husband was about to deploy. My friend told me that her daughter’s college would probably go online after the holidays and that she had to decide if she was going to pay the exorbitant tuition fees for a virtual education. And then, ho ho ho! : tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live was literally warned by a late-breaking local alert that said the mall 10 minutes away had been locked with Christmas shoppers trapped inside, due to reports of gunfire. (No casualties were reported; a jewelry store was broken into; trauma levels are high in Austin, TX tonight.) A night of comedy was urgent. How glorious it would have been to escape into the sparkle of Paul Rudds ageless elf eyes tonight. But the end of the afternoon brought more deflating news: SNL had canceled the musical guest Charlie xcx, put the majority of the cast and crew on the bench and drew in the live audience due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. Hearing the news, I happened to tweet that the cancellation triggered in me a similar feeling of giddy dread that I felt last year after Tom hanks revealed he had the Covid. Shit, here we go. Contents This content can also be viewed on the site it comes from from. And then, with the cold open scrapped and good-natured Lenny pickett Grinning from his saxophone stool, there was Hanks on stage, once again lighting the way as worries of shutdown and major infections loomed. Thank you, surviving crew members, he said to the envelope of a coin. He wore a flirtatious velvet dress with a proud number 5 medallion sewn to the chest, in honor of his elite status. If he was called out as some sort of emergency Santa Claus to save the Christmas spectacle, his fivefold colleague Tina Fey was a much loved Mrs. Claus. Together they breathed as much air as they could on such a disappointing evening. Together they did their best to support poor Paul Rudd, who looked as flattened and confused as we all feel. Gone is the mirth he brought to the promotional shoot where he posed like a baby Jesus in a manger surrounded by lots of wise and sacred Rudds. What was the best part of a depressing evening? outraged Martin runs delivering a water full of his fingers to Steve martin, who, as a member of the quintuple club, had called in support. (Martin shoved a screaming Shorts off the camera after his friend admitted to never hosting the show more than three times. As of this second season of Only the murders in the building is ready, let’s go for number four!) But my spirits were a real relief at the sight of Michel Che and Tina Fey assuming the director’s chair on stage to tell new jokes about the weekend’s update. (Colin Jost mysteriously wasn’t in the building. It’s not what you think he’s working, Fey said, lest we come to assume the man might be in quarantine.) Their only audience was a triangle of trust Hanks, Rudd and Kenan thompson, in rows of otherwise empty courtroom chairs. Contents This content can also be viewed on the site it comes from from. After reading a joke about the Louisiana judge on leave after being caught spitting racial epithets on camera, Che stopped to wonder why me and Kenan are the only cast members here? Fey had a fabulously disgusting Andrew Cuomo impression, which garnered many enthusiastic double points from Hanks, officially the best audience member of all time.

