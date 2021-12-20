Court suspends action against company for hiring Bollywood actor to train young people to smoke





A Delhi court has suspended a notice issued to a company by the Ministry of Health for allegedly engaging in indirect tobacco advertising in violation of the law and hiring a famous Bollywood actor to train young people in smoking habit. In 2018, the General Directorate of Health Services (DGHS) sent a notice to a company that sells a product named ‘Vimal Elaichi’ for allegedly advertising tobacco products through an advertisement in the newspaper. DGHS said the ad violated the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). In the newspaper ad, the company engaged in a substitute advertisement of “Vimal Gutka”, she alleged, adding that the brand name “Vimal” is registered for chewing tobacco, the zarda, gutka (pan masala containing tobacco) and kheni. “The plaintiff hired Bollywood movie star Ajay Devgn just to attract more and more young people and get them into the habit of smoking. By appearing in said ad campaign, Ajay Devgn also broke the law,” the health department said, according to the court. order. The DGHS, by email dated March 3, 2018, also served a notice on Devgn. The company, however, stated that the mere use of the brand name “VIMAL” cannot be classified as alternative advertising and that their product is 100 percent tobacco-free and as such “is not affected by the provisions of the COTPA law “. The company further argued that Elaichi’s advertisement [cardamom] produced by a celebrity’s endorsement is not prohibited and also in violation of the COTPA Act. He added that the main ingredient in the product is saffron. Enabling him to run his advertising campaign, Additional District Judge Rajinder Singh said that although the COTPA law prohibits the display of tobacco advertisements and the sale of tobacco products, there is no specific prohibition. regarding alternative advertising. “It can be summed up that the product would not contain any tobacco or other prohibited substances. The product in question has a high sales figure and at first glance it is an independent rationalized product,” said the judge. He added: “The sale of gutka is banned across the country. There is no reason or opportunity for the Complainant to advertise its tobacco products through indirect advertising. Accordingly, the complainant has a prima facie case. The judge said that if advertising for the product is stopped for the duration of the trial, it will result in lost revenue as well as irreparable goodwill. “The disputed notice dated March 1, 2018 under article 5 of the COTPA law is suspended until the final decision of the prosecution,” he ordered, further ordering the company to continue to carry out its advertising campaign. (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

