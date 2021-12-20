Actor Aishwarya Rai summoned to Panama Papers case





Bombay: In the Panama Papers case, actor Aishwarya Rai was summoned by the Directorate of Execution. The investigative agency wants to question the 48-year-old actor on allegations of wealth concealment abroad, the sources said. Aishwarya Rai had also been summoned earlier for questioning, but twice requested more time. The “The Panama Papers” case is a sprawling investigation covering millions of documents stolen and leaked to the media in 2016, which involve allegations that the rich and powerful around the world opened offshore accounts or shell companies to avoid taxes . The leaked documents were originally obtained by the German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung. At least 12,000 of these new documents are related to Indians. The previous leak was reported in 2016, when more than 500 Indians were named in documents from Mossack Fonseca, a law firm based in the Panama tax haven. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s name was on the list of 500 Indians who were named in the massive leak of 11.5 million tax documents exposing their secret transactions abroad. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s name was also on the list. The report indicates that 426 Indians are under the control of the multi-agency group (MAG) set up by the central government. Black money of more than 1,000 crore rupees had been detected by the MAG, which was probing the leads of the 2016 leak. Earlier in July Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan alleged that he was offered Rs 1,000 crore on behalf of Shahbaz Sharif to withdraw the Panama Papers case against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was also named in the case. Pakistan’s Supreme Court took action against Nawaz Sharif and disqualified him for dishonesty and ordered corruption cases to be brought against him and his children. Two years after the first document leaked, another Panama Papers leak was reported. Indian nationals whose ties to offshore entities were confirmed in the new leak included: Shiv Vikram Khemka – son of the patriarch of the SUN Nand Lal Khemka group Actor Amitabh Bachchan Jehangir Sorabjee – the son of former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee DLF Group KP Singh and his immediate family Anurag Kejriwal – former Delhi Lok Satta party leader Navin Mehra of Mehrasons Jewelers Hajra Iqbal Memon – Wife of the underworld don Iqbal Mirchi. Actor Abhishek Bacchan was also recently summoned for questioning by the ED. The summons to Aishwarya and Abhishek were issued under the Foreign Exchange Management Act 1999. The Panama Papers case is being reviewed by a SIT made up of agents from ED, Income Tax and other agencies.

