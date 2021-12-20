Drug case: Bombay high court rejects actor Armaan Kohlis’ bail request | Bombay News





The High Court observed that WhatsApp conversations between Kohli and the drug traffickers should be investigated. He also said there was a chance the evidence could be tampered with.

The Bombay High Court on Monday rejected actor Armaan Kohlis’ bail application in a drug-related case. The actor appealed to the High Court after a special court dismissed his bail application citing prima facie evidence of drug trafficking and buying against Kohli. Kohli argued that the Narcotics Control Bureau (BCN) had no evidence against him. He said the special tribunal’s observations were simply based on general allegations against him. Kohli argued that there had been no financial transaction between him and the alleged drug traffickers. The High Court observed that WhatsApp conversations between Kohli and the hawkers should be investigated. He added that there was a risk that the evidence would be tampered with when the bail application was denied. Read also: Sofia on the arrest of Armaans in a drug case: he lacks respect for himself The bail requests of Kohlis’ co-defendants, Kareem Dhanani and Imran Ansari, have been granted. Kohlis’ attorney, Vinod Chate, pleaded that his client was innocent and that he had been falsely implicated. He added that there was no prima facie and admissible evidence against him. The BCN opposed the bail request citing the observation of the special courts that Kohli failed to justify the presence of the 1.2 g of cocaine seized from his house. The special court also cited threads and videos retrieved from the Kohlis phone and added that they indicated illicit trafficking. Close story

