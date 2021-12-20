Keanu Reeves thinks it would be “fun” to join the MCU | Entertainment





Keanu Reeves thinks it would be “fun” to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 57-year-old actor is unsure of his place in the blockbuster film series, but he would love to be a part of such a “wonderful” franchise. When asked who he would like to play in the MCU, he replied, “Oh my God, I don’t know! Actually, I don’t have an answer. There are so many movies, and filmmakers and d ‘wonderful artists who participate in these films. It would be wonderful to be a part of them. “ Keanu reprized his role as Neo in “The Matrix Resurrections” and relished the chance to film some “cool” stunts with his co-star, Carrie-Anne Moss. Speaking at the premiere of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, he told ‘Entertainment Tonight’, “There’s a point where they’re trying to survive, and so we kind of took a leap, a leap in love, let’s say, out of the building. One of the coolest things about these movies is that you can do cool stuff. “ Carrie-Anne – who returns as Trinity on the show – noted the stunt was a “big deal,” but admitted she was “terrified” while filming. She said: “I think jumping off the building was a big deal. “I think the first few times we were just like, ‘OK, we’re doing it. “And then, you know, you have to act, right? Keanu, if you notice in that scene, he’s such a physical actor. I’m holding on to my life. I mean, here I am. , but you must act, and you must not look like [you’re] terrified, right? You have to be in the scene. So it wasn’t just like a one-shot, for sure. “

