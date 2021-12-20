Harry Potter actor Percy Weasley Chris Rankin is unrecognizable 20 years after the movie





HARRY Potter star Percy Weasley Chris Rankin looks unrecognizable 20 years after his stint in the famous movie franchise. The 38-year-old first appeared on our screens in 2001 as Ron Weasley’s older brother in The Philosopher’s Stone. 5 Harry Potter actor Percy Weasley Chris Rankin looks completely different 20 years after debuting in the film franchise Credit: Instagram 5 The star played Percy Weasley in Harry Potter from 2001 to 2011 The New Zealand-born star began his acting career at the age of 11 when he performed in several school plays. But he rose to fame seven years later as Percy Weasley in Harry potter in the franchise’s first film. A year later, he also starred in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and in 2003 reprized his role for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Chris returned to appear in the fifth installment of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in 2007. Then he starred in parts one and two of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows in 2010 and 2011. Since the end of the popular movies, Chris has taken on several projects and describes himself as “performer, director, producer and creator”. He played his own role in Total Wipeout in 2011. The actor assisted in the production of a Korean film titled The Stone in 2012 and was assistant production coordinator for the American series The B ***** d Executioner in 2015. Most recently, he starred as the Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz. Chris is popular on social media and his name is “That Ginger Bloke”. He has 183.3,000 followers on Twitter, 57.7,000 on Instagram and 3.71,000 subscribers on YouTube. The star has set up a camp in South Wales with her partner Ness and their two doggies Stanley and Boo. He has also worked with charities such as Brecon Little Theater, Transfiguring Adoption and outreach to the LGTBQ + community. Over the past month, Chris has been busy touring with The Magical Music of Harry Potter. 5 Chris rose to fame in 2001 as Percy Weasley in Harry Potter Credit: Instagram 5 Chris with his partner Ness and their puppies Credit: Instagram 5 The actor now wears a beard and longer hair Credit: Instagram Harry Potter and Ron Weasley first meet Hermione on Hogwarts Express We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Showbiz team?

