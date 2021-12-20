Hollywood legend James Stewart and the flop movie turned Christmas classic

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> James Stewart as George Bailey in It’s a Wonderful Life with Donna Reed playing his wife Mary and Karolyn Grimes playing their youngest daughter Zuzu. Stewart was nominated for an Oscar for his role and although he didn’t win, the film served as a springboard for the rest of his career.

Of predominantly Scottish and Ulster Scottish descent, James (Jimmy) Stewart was born on May 20, 1908 in Indiana, Pennsylvania, to Elizabeth Ruth (née Johnson) and Alexander Maitland Stewart, who owned a hardware store.

As a high school student, he was an avid athlete (soccer and athletics), musician (vocals and accordion) and sometimes an actor.

In 1929, he obtained a place at Princeton where he studied architecture and became involved with the University Players as a musician and actor.

Register to our daily newsletter Newsletter cut through the noise

After graduation, engagements with the University Players took him to the northeastern United States, including a run to Broadway in 1932. But the job dried up when the Great Depression began to bite. , and it wasn’t until 1934, when he followed his friend Henry Fonda to Hollywood, that things started to improve.

His first screen appearance was in an uncredited role in Art Trouble (1934), after which he worked for MGM as a contract player. In the second half of the 1930s, he began to make a name for himself in Frank Capras You Cant Take It with You and Mr Smith Goes to Washington.

Tall and lanky, he spoke in a distinctive drawl. In the leading roles he played naive idealists to perfection. For example, in Mr Smith Goes to Washington, a naive young man is appointed to fill a vacant position in the United States Senate where he quickly collides with political corruption, but he does not back down. The film was a box office success and significantly raised Stewart’s profile.

Distinguished service during World War II interrupted his acting career. He had learned to fly in the mid-1930s and had been drafted into the United States Army in 1940 as a private and had reached the rank of colonel (a truly astonishing achievement), first as an instructor in the United States. United, then on a combat mission. in Europe.

He remained involved with the US Air Force Reserve after the war and officially retired in 1968 (when he reached the mandatory retirement age of 60) with the Distinguished Service Medal. In 1959, he was promoted to brigadier-general, becoming the highest-ranking actor in American military history. In 1988, President Reagan promoted him to Major General on the Air Force Retiree List.

His first post-war film was It’s a Wonderful Life in 1946 which was not a success at the time, a point we will come back to shortly.

His career subsequently resumed its upward trajectory, taking on roles in some of Hollywood’s most memorable films, starring a series of westerns, such as Winchester 73 (1950), The Man from Laramie (1955) and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962). ), biopics such as The Glenn Miller Story (1954) and The Spirit of St Louis (1957), and a series of collaborations with Alfred Hitchcock, including The Rope (1948), Rear Window (1954), The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) and Vertige (1958). Vertigo drew mixed reviews at the time but is now too widely regarded as a work of genius.

It’s a Wonderful Life is a heartwarming and heartwarming Christmas movie.

It is inspired by a short story called The Great Gift by Philip Van Doren Smith, American author, publisher and historian of the American Civil War. It could be described as very loosely based on Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol.

The plot of the film revolves around George Bailey, a man who sacrificed his dreams to help others in his community, and who is deeply desperate because of $ 8,000 in funds from the construction company, of which he is the manager, have been misplaced. by his uncle. He is about to kill himself (by jumping from a nearby bridge) on Christmas Eve 1945.

This provokes the intervention of the guardian angel of Georges Clarence Odbody. Clarence shows George how he touched the lives of others and how different the lives of his wife Mary and his community of Bedford Falls would have been had he not been born.

Capra had no doubts that Stewart was best suited for the role of George Bailey. The film earned Stewart an Oscar nomination and Capra received his sixth Oscar nomination for Best Director.

Despite this, the film was a flop. The film’s breakeven point was $ 6.3 million, roughly double the cost of production, a figure it didn’t even come close to when it was first released. Due to the disappointing sales of the films, the studios unfortunately concluded that Capra no longer had the capacity to produce popular and financially successful films.

The intention was to release the film in January 1947, but the release date was moved forward to December 1946 to make it eligible for the 1946 Oscars. This turned out to be a mistake as the competition of 1947 was not as intense. than in 1946.

However, between 1946 and 1976, the film went from a box office failure to a Christmas classic. Following a clerical error in 1974, the copyright was allowed to expire and it became a staple on television during the Christmas season in 1976.

In the 1980s, it became a vacation staple. In 1990, the film was designated as Culturally, Historically or Aesthetically Significant and added to the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress. It is now considered by the American Film Institute to be one of the greatest films of all time, a widely shared assessment.

Despite his initial lack of success, Frank Capra confessed that he was always his favorite among the films he made and that he screened it for his family every Christmas.

In 1984, Capra told the Wall Street Journal: The movie has a life of its own now, and I can watch it like I had nothing to do with it. I am like a parent whose child grows up to be president. I’m proud … but the kid did the job.

President Harry Truman noted that while [my wife] and I had a son that I wanted him to be like Jimmy Stewart [in this film].