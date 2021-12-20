Quidditch leagues to change name, citing JK Rowling’s ‘anti-trans’ stance

US Quidditch (USQ) and Major League Quidditch (MLQ) have been studying a potential move for more than a year and will conduct polls in the coming months as part of the process of choosing a new name, according to a joint statement . published on December 15.
Real Quidditch was first played in 2005 at Middlebury College in Vermont, inspired by the game in which wizards and witches from the “Harry Potter” series fly on brooms.
The name “Quidditch” is a registered trademark of Warner Bros., and leagues believe this has limited the expansion of the sport, citing in particular sponsorship and broadcast opportunities. Warner Bros, like CNN, is part of WarnerMedia.
Both leagues hope a new name “will allow for new and exciting developments,” the statement said.
“I think Quidditch is at a crossroads. We can maintain the status quo and stay relatively small, or we can take big steps and really propel the sport into its next phase,” said the USQ Executive Director, Mary Kimball, in the release.
“Renaming the sport opens up so many additional revenue opportunities for both organizations, which is crucial for the expansion,” she added.
The leagues are also hoping the move will create more distance between them and the work of Rowling, “who has come under increasing scrutiny for her anti-trans stances in recent years,” the statement said.
The leagues claim that real quidditch is one of the most progressive sports in the world in terms of gender equality and inclusion, thanks to policies such as the maximum sex rule, which means that every team cannot have only four out of seven players who identify as the same sex playing at the same time.
“Both organizations believe it is imperative to live up to this reputation in all aspects of their operations and believe this decision is a step in that direction,” the statement said.
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/20/sport/quidditch-league-name-change-scli-intl-spt/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos