Quidditch leagues to change name, citing JK Rowling’s ‘anti-trans’ stance

US Quidditch (USQ) and Major League Quidditch (MLQ) have been studying a potential move for more than a year and will conduct polls in the coming months as part of the process of choosing a new name, according to a joint statement . published on December 15.

Real Quidditch was first played in 2005 at Middlebury College in Vermont, inspired by the game in which wizards and witches from the “Harry Potter” series fly on brooms.

The name “Quidditch” is a registered trademark of Warner Bros., and leagues believe this has limited the expansion of the sport, citing in particular sponsorship and broadcast opportunities. Warner Bros, like CNN, is part of WarnerMedia.

Both leagues hope a new name “will allow for new and exciting developments,” the statement said.