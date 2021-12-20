Samantha Ruth Prabhu describes Deepika Padukone-starrer Gehraiyaan’s teaser in a nutshell. See the article | Bollywood

Shakun Batras star Deepika Padukone’s teaser Gehraiyaan dropped earlier today. The film, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, will be released on Amazon Prime Video on January 25. The first glimpse received praise from fans and celebrities alike. Among them is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who used social media to describe the film in one word.

A few hours after the teaser was released, Samantha shared the teaser on her Instagram Stories, captioning it Beautiful! Deepika responded to the gesture by sharing Samantha’s story with the caption again, Thanks, Sam! Samantha regularly shares celebrity and movie appreciation messages on her social media. Just a day earlier, she praised Allu Arjuns’ performance in his latest release Pushpa: The Rise, calling it absolutely breathtaking.

Gehraaiyan was led by Shakun Batra, who calls it a journey into the intricacies of human relationships. Speaking about the long-awaited film, the filmmaker said: It’s a mirror of modern adult relationships, of how we navigate the maze of feelings and emotions and how every step, every decision we make affects our lives. and that of those around us.

Deepika reacted to Samantha’s gesture by thanking her on her own Insta story.

Read also : First glimpse of Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone kisses Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday suffers from grief. look

The cast had hinted at the launch of the first look on social media Sunday night when Deepika shared monochrome images from the film. Yes, it’s been a bit of a wait but as the saying goes Sometimes the more you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally happens! Hopefully the same is true here. I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe is truly magical. And with love in my heart and the greatest gratitude, I can’t wait to share our labor of love with all of you, she wrote in the caption alongside black and white photos of her and Siddhant. on the beach.