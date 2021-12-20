Bollywood celebrities say they “can’t wait” for Deepika Padukone’s movie “Gehraiyaan”

Deepika Padukone surprised fans after dropping teaser photos for her upcoming film Shakun BatraGehriyaan. The film also presents Ravine boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Student of year 2 fame Ananya Panday in key roles. Although the actors have on several occasions shared information about the film’s settings, they have kept the characters and script a secret, fueling fans’ anticipation.

Aside from the captivating shots shown in the teaser, internet users couldn’t help but be impressed when they saw the new couples on screen. Several notable Bollywood personalities were also not spared from immersing themselves in the magic of the moving chemistry of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the film.

Bollywood reacts to Deepika, Siddhant in ‘Gehraiyaan’

Taking inspiration from their official Instagram account, many Bollywood celebrities like Rohit Saraf, Nag Ashwin, Sanaya Gupta and many more have shared their thoughts on the teaser for Shakun Batra’s upcoming film. Gehriyaan.Baar Baar Dekho Director Nitya Mehra shared the teaser on her handle and wrote, ‘It’s just all kinds of yummy. Can’t wait for this one. ”Actor Sayani Gupta called Shakun Batra a magician, writing,“ It’s delicious. Just so delicious. So jealous of everyone in this movie. ”

On the flip side, popular TV host Mini Mathur wrote, “I’m more than excited. Gehraiyaan looks so beautiful and fascinating … I can’t wait to see Deepika Padukone fly in this movie !! ”. Young star Rohit Saraf wrote: ‘Amazing !! I can hardly wait. Congratulations to the Gehraiyaan team ”. Deepika also thanked actress Samantha Prabhu as the latter called the teaser “beautiful” on her Instagram post.

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin also took to his Instagram account to share the teaser and wrote, “He looks so dreamy … and yet so real … so cool Shakun Batra. Deepika Padukone and all the team … can’t wait for Gehraiyaan. ” Interestingly, the director is gearing up for his next pan-Indian adventure Project K along with Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt also added the teaser to her Instagram story and wrote: “Can’t wait”.

Learn more about ‘Gehraiyaan’

Billed as complex modern relationships, Shakun Batra’s film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday as well as Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in key roles. As described by the directors, the film will focus on “the depths of complex modern relationships, adulthood, letting go and taking control of your life path.” It is slated for a world premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 25, 2022.

(Image: Instagram / @ deepikapadukone)