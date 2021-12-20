Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves explains why he decided to return to The Matrix



Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in “The Matrix Resurrections”

Deep down, The Matrix has always been a love story about two wandering souls anchored into each other, even as the world crumbles around them.

In 1999, with the threat of the year 2000 still looming on the horizon, the Wachowskis spawned a mind-boggling reality through The Matrix, a reality that captivated audiences with its visual influences, esoteric plot and his dialogues which have spawned countless articles in an attempt to decipher the subliminal message.

The film also garnered a cult following with its cyberpunk story, fluid choreographed action, and bullet time visual effects, prompting the Wachowskis to direct a second installment split into two films, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, released six months before the film was released. interval in 2003.

The franchise was led by Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Laurence Fishburne, forming the trio of Thomas Anderson aka Neo, Trinity and Morpheus who fight to free a world from a dystopian future where conscious machines have trapped humanity in a Matrix virtual reality system where they are grown as a source of energy to power their artificial intelligence.

Carrie-Anne Moss, Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne in “The Matrix”

The trilogy grossed nearly $ 3 billion at the box office, sparked a branch of gaming, comics, and an anime expansion, despite the third installment opening to mixed reviews. While many saw The Matrix Revolutions as the end of the franchise, in Hollywood, can anything really fade away in the long good night?

Enter Lana Wachowski, who took over the reins of the franchise almost two decades after the last film’s release to bring us The Matrix Resurrections. In theaters this week, Reeves, now 57, and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity, still waging a war on the machines with a little help from a new star cast that includes Yahya Abdul- Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Prior to the film’s release, Reeves didn’t experience any blue pill versus red pill moment, saying he was excited to return to the franchise while also praising how the reboot was able to tie the first three installments together through storytelling. experts.

Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves in “The Matrix Resurrections”

I thought it was really interesting, in terms of the cinematic structure and the storytelling structure, how Lana dealt with the past and the present, not only for the characters in the movie, but I think for the audiences watching her, had he explained.

I think her use of flashbacks is very rewarding, as well as some of their editorial choices and how she includes the audience and allows us to be connected to the character’s current journey as the movie unfolds, has He added, which is good news for fans who need a timeline refresh.

As fans eagerly await their return to The Matrix, Reeves shares a glimpse of what the makers have in store.

Carrie-Anne Moss, Lana Wachowski and Keanu Reeves at the premiere of “The Matrix Resurrections”

Q. What was your reaction when Lana Wachowski asked you to come back to The Matrix? What did you think of this new take on this iconic trilogy?

Reeves: Yeah, it was a very exciting time. I thought it was a great script. I thought it was a beautiful love story, and I thought it was a very topical and important medicine for the days that we have. Since I think Matrix, Reloaded, and Revolutions had an uplifting narrative and kind of inspirational posts, I felt like Resurrections was embracing and talking about where we are today and hopefully will be inspiring as well.

Q. How did it feel to be back in Mr. Anderson’s shoes?

Keanu Reeves and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in “The Matrix Resurrections”

It was nice. They adapt, and they’re quite comfortable. The character has a sense of questioning and also has experience and knowledge. So with that, there are those moments in the movie where he kind of wonders, is it all worth it or what actually happened or what does that mean? I think it’s memory, fiction, facts, truth, perspective, systems, control

This kind of kaleidoscope that the character goes through and that the film has with its references, its Easter eggs, its past, its present, its characters who talk about the past, who have made certain choices that they are confronted with What have we done ? what are we doing? kind of aspects, it was pretty deep. It’s a pleasure to play.

Q. What was your experience working with Lana years later, having done so early on? Has his style changed in any way?

Yeah. The filmmaker I worked with in the late 90s and early 2000s and then worked with on Resurrections was familiar, but he had also experienced a revolutionary evolution. For a filmmaker who sort of looked on screens and was interested in artificial light, he is now fascinated and interested in the power of the sun.

The filmmaker who looked at things fairly objectively on the screens now stands next to the cameraman and guides him through the shots. Someone who is interested in rehearsal is no longer rehearsing, saying things like, you learn by doing, but you do it in front of the camera. It’s a different way of working, and it’s a fundamental change that made it very exciting. Not that the reverse isn’t exciting, but it’s a different way.

Q. Tell us about the return of Carrie-Anne Moss as a partner in this film and the possibility of working together again.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in “The Matrix Resurrections”

It’s so special and such a pleasure to work with Carrie-Anne and to really partner up, to be that kind of unique element, but the duality of the characters being that one thing in their love. It is such a pleasure to play the connection that Thomas Anderson and Trinity have, and she is an exceptional artist, a righteous soul. It was a real pleasure to work together again.

Q. You have a lot of new talent coming into the world. Can you tell us a bit about your excellent cast?

It was really cool to work with artists who had such affection and enthusiasm for the project and then to work with them and experience all their extraordinary and talented commitment. It’s a real pleasure.

Priyanka Chopra in The Matrix Resurrections Trailer

Q. One of the themes of this movie is to take that leap of faith, but for your character it’s a very literal and physical thing. You’re obviously used to training really hard for your movies, but what did this one mean for you, especially keeping in mind that Lana wanted it to be different from the first franchise?

The training was actually probably very similar to the training I had previously on films. Guess the most important thing was just Carrie-Anne and I jumping out of a building. It was a little different, but we worked with Scott Rogers, who designed all the wire and designed the architecture for this event, who I’ve worked with before. Carrie-Anne has also come to trust him completely. I thought it was really cool that Lana wanted these characters to jump out of a building and not in a computer generated environment. She gave us the opportunity to do something and to have an experience that we have never had in our life.

Keanu Reeves in “The Matrix Reloaded”

Q. What do you hope your audience will experience when they see this film?

I hope they are inspired. Hope they find it interesting and inspiring, have a good time, laugh and cry, and have great food, great food for thought and have a wonderful memory of the experience of watching the movie.

Meet the new cast …

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in “The Matrix Resurrections”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: The actor stars as Laurence Fishburnes as Morpheus.

Jessica Henwick: She plays Bug in the new film, a resistance fighter who believes in the legend of Neo.

Neil Patrick Harris in “The Matrix Resurrections”

Neil Patrick Harris: He plays The Analyst in the film, with a cameo appearance in the trailer where he plays Thomas Anderson’s blue pill prescriber therapist.

Jonathan Groff: The actor takes on the role of Agent Smith in the new installment, playing the protagonist who seeks to destroy Neos.

Jessica Henwick in “The Matrix Resurrections”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: She plays an adult version of Sati, the exile program played by Tanveer K Atwal in The Matrix Revolutions. Some present it as the new Oracle.

