Ranveer Singh explains why Bollywood cricket movie ’83’ is one of his most powerful films
After seeing the final version of his new sports film 83 For the first time in Jeddah last week, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh said he was overcome with emotion.
When the lights came on there were tears rolling down my eyes he said The National. It was as if I had just come out of a trance.
The finished product is so powerful. I knew I was in a big movie, but I didn’t think it would hit me so hard.
Directed by Kabir Khan, the man behind Bollywood’s record-breaking hits Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 83 is an account of India’s first Cricket World Cup victory in 1983. The film premiered at the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival last Wednesday.
Singh, one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actors, hopes audiences will feel the same as they did at the screening, when the long-delayed film finally releases on Thursday.
It’s a great cinematic job, if I have to say it myself. What I experienced watching it with an audience for the first time, sitting in this room, where people were laughing and crying and standing up and cheering him on was overwhelming, he says.
Announced in 2017, the production of 83 started in early 2019 and ended later that year, only for Covid-19 to stop its scheduled release on several occasions. Distributors have waited patiently for the gradual reopening of cinemas, anticipating the wide appeal of films in cricket-obsessed India.
This movie is for everyone, but if you’re a cricket fan it’s going to be quite a trip, says Singh, who plays former Indian captain Kapil Dev.
The actor, 36, whose acclaimed film of 2019 Ravine boy was India’s official entry to the Oscars, says he was blown away when he first read the script.
It’s one of the best scripts I’ve ever heard in my entire career, he says. If there is one story to tell, it is this.
We only know the historic victory. But when I heard about where they started and how they got to the final, my mind was flabbergasted. And Kabir sir was kind enough to tell me that he only saw me as Kapil Dev, and offered me the role.
Khan, who is also credited as a co-writer, says he first discovered the story four years ago.
I remember reading the material on an airplane and at the end of it I had a lump in my throat, he says. I have always followed the sport, but I wouldn’t call myself a cricket junkie. That’s why I thought I might be the best person for the job. Because what we really wanted to do was make it a human story. It really is the story of the underdog.
Actress Deepika Padukone, who married Singh in 2018, also plays his on-screen wife in the film, playing Romi Bhatia.
Padukone, 35, is one of Bollywood’s most successful actresses and made her Hollywood debut in 2017 with the film Vin Diesel. xXx: The Return of Alex Cage.
Daughter of former Indian badminton champion Prakash Padukone, she says 83 is a film close to his heart, as it not only tells a historical event, but also celebrates the women behind the sports heroes.
I saw my mother play the same role in my father’s life, Padukone said at a press conference in Dubai last week. Film pays tribute to women who put husbands and families before their own [lives].
Known for her mental health and women’s empowerment activism, Padukone, who is also credited as a producer in 83, says she brought the female perspective to the table.
My role as a producer was to try and add value creatively, she says. The National. There is already an incredible vision, but I wanted to bring a different perspective, on what the women in the life of these men were going through, and bring that emotion.
Padukone says she has had first-hand experience of the sacrifices that wives of sports heroes often make.
My mother wanted to live a different life in another part of the world. But because of my father’s profession, she had to be there for him, she said.
I remember being told that as soon as they got married they had to move to Copenhagen, which was completely foreign to both of them. They were newly married and had never left India. Moreover, she was working then and had to give up her job and move with him to set up this new life that they were embarking on.
Even the day after I was born, dad had to go on tour to Hong Kong and only came back after three months. So there were many cases where she had to take care of the family and the house because he had gone to make his dreams come true.
Besides Singh and Padukone, 83 Also includes a number of acclaimed actors including Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem and Tahir Raj Bhasin.
Children of cricketers who performed in 1983 World Cup matches were also cast in minor roles, including actor Chirag Patil, son of Indias Sandeep Patil, as well as Carl Greenidge and Mali Marshall, the son of West Indian players Gordon Greenidge and Malcolm. Marshall, who will play their fathers in the film. Former West Indies captain Clive Llyod’s son Jason Llyod has also been cast to play fast pitcher Joel Garner, while Amiya Dev, daughter of Indian captain Dev and Bhatia, is credited as assistant director. of the movie.
It’s a big basket of nepotism, Khan joked at the Dubai event.
’83’ hits theaters in UAE on Thursday, December 23
Updated: December 20, 2021, 12:31
