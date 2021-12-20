Dance party, Apple Drop will be back at First Night Winchester this year | Nvdaily

Entertainment
WINCHESTER First Night Winchester plans to make a big comeback downtown on New Years Eve. Fourteen hours of entertainment is scheduled for December 31st.
As midnight approaches, a dance party will take place and a large illuminated apple hanging from a crane above the intersection of Cameron and Boscawen streets will be lowered during a countdown to the arrival of 2022. Des fireworks will then fill the sky.
Promoted as a celebration of the visual and performing arts, First Night is designed to be a family-friendly alternative to New Year’s celebrations. It typically draws thousands of people to Winchester Old Town.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s festivities have been cut short. To discourage gatherings and run the risk of spreading the coronavirus, there was no countdown, the apple did not descend, and many activities had to be monitored online.
Precautions will be taken during this year’s event.
To watch the indoor shows, First Night executive director Christine Germeyer said everyone should wear a mask regardless of their immunization status.
Purchasing a First Night Winchester bracelet that is required to enter entertainment venues will indicate a person’s pledge to meet the mask requirement, the event’s website says.
“Some of the sites limit the amount of seating and encourage people to maintain proper spacing indoors,” said Germeyer.
Bracelets can be purchased for $ 10 each at firstnightwinchester.com. Starting December 21, they can be purchased in person at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, the Winchester Book Gallery, and the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center.
Souvenir buttons featuring the work of a local artist will also be available for purchase from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on New Years Eve at First Night’s head office, 33 E. Boscawen St.
Entertainment venues will include churches, social halls, the downtown branch of the Blue Ridge Regional Library, and Old Town businesses.
Some artists are participating in First Night for the first time. Others will include those that have proven popular in the past.
New artists include comedian Moody McCarthy, singer-songwriter Carla Ulbrich, Brazilian jazz / music artists Mike Long Trio, the Barefoot Puppet Theater and Barker & Schuster, an acoustic / electric rock music duo.
Returning acts include comedy magician Louie Fox, ventriloquist Ian Varella, and Casey Carle with BubbleMania. For animal lovers, Reptile World’s Michael Shwedick will bring his troop of cold-blooded creatures, and the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center will give visitors a glimpse of animals they might not otherwise be able to see up close.
A full schedule of performances and activities is on the First Night website.
In a few days, an app will be created allowing visitors to plan their own itinerary, Germeyer said. A calendar, a map and a program of the event are already available on the site for download.
First Night Winchester celebrates its 35th anniversary. Many communities have held similar New Years Eve festivities over the years, but the Winchester event is the third oldest of its kind nationwide, according to Germeyer.
Her success over the years would not have been possible without the support of the community, she said.
“We cannot thank everyone enough for their continued partnership and support for the organization,” said Germeyer.
For more information visit firstnightwinchester.com.
