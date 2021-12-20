Bollywood plans return to China with “Chhichhore” release on January 7

A poster of the Indian movie “Chhichhore” with its Chinese name and release date. / Advertising photo

Bollywood’s “Chhichhore” will be one of the first international films to hit Chinese theaters nationwide in 2022, with its release date set for January 7, the first Friday of the New Year, in what could be a sign of thawing ties between China and India.

The critically acclaimed coming-of-age comedy 2019 will be the first Bollywood film to hit the world’s largest film market after a two-year hiatus due to disruption caused by the pandemic and resulting tensions between the two Asian neighbors.

“Chhichhore”, which received India’s prestigious National Film Award for Best Feature Film (Hindi) earlier this year, is directed and co-written by Nitesh Tiwari, whose latest film – “Dangal”, starring Aamir Khan went on to become a smash hit and the biggest Bollywood film in China with a collection of $ 193 million.

The exit of “Chhichhore” is also seen as a sign of an easing of relations between the two Asian neighbors following the prolonged border tensions which began in the summer of 2020.

“The launch of the film is probably the product of a relaxation between China and India, reflecting the trend of cultural exchanges between the two countries, just like the release of the South Korean film ‘Oh! My grandmother, “said Shi Wenxue, a Beijing-based film critic, as quoted by Global Times.

“Oh! My Gran” hit Chinese theaters earlier this month, breaking a six-year hiatus for South Korean films in the Chinese market due to heightened tensions between the two nations.

The planned release of “Chhichhore” has been hailed by Chinese and Indian internet users, as Bollywood films are very popular among Chinese moviegoers. The Indian Council of Film and Television Producers (IFTPC) welcomed the decision, stressing the need to continue cultural exchanges with overseas.

“Chhichhore” just happens to be the last film of its lead actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died under unusual circumstances in June of last year, evoking an unprecedented love, sympathy and support among his fans in India. This is another reason why many Indians also support the success of the film in China.

After watching the trailer, many Chinese netizens have drawn comparisons between “Chhichhore” and “Dangal” and hope the new film matches Tiwari’s previous motivational work.

However, Shi remained skeptical of the Indian film’s box office prospects, pointing out the two-year gap in its China release, and also noting that most Chinese Bollywood aficionados may have watched “Chhichhore” before. on online platforms.

Noting that the film only received a rating of 7.2 / 10 on the Chinese media review platform Douban, Shi predicted a fundraising of around 10 million yuan ($ 1.57 million) in China.