Bollywood plans return to China with “Chhichhore” release on January 7
A poster of the Indian movie “Chhichhore” with its Chinese name and release date. / Advertising photo
Bollywood’s “Chhichhore” will be one of the first international films to hit Chinese theaters nationwide in 2022, with its release date set for January 7, the first Friday of the New Year, in what could be a sign of thawing ties between China and India.
The critically acclaimed coming-of-age comedy 2019 will be the first Bollywood film to hit the world’s largest film market after a two-year hiatus due to disruption caused by the pandemic and resulting tensions between the two Asian neighbors.
“Chhichhore”, which received India’s prestigious National Film Award for Best Feature Film (Hindi) earlier this year, is directed and co-written by Nitesh Tiwari, whose latest film – “Dangal”, starring Aamir Khan went on to become a smash hit and the biggest Bollywood film in China with a collection of $ 193 million.
The exit of “Chhichhore” is also seen as a sign of an easing of relations between the two Asian neighbors following the prolonged border tensions which began in the summer of 2020.
“The launch of the film is probably the product of a relaxation between China and India, reflecting the trend of cultural exchanges between the two countries, just like the release of the South Korean film ‘Oh! My grandmother, “said Shi Wenxue, a Beijing-based film critic, as quoted by Global Times.
“Oh! My Gran” hit Chinese theaters earlier this month, breaking a six-year hiatus for South Korean films in the Chinese market due to heightened tensions between the two nations.
The planned release of “Chhichhore” has been hailed by Chinese and Indian internet users, as Bollywood films are very popular among Chinese moviegoers. The Indian Council of Film and Television Producers (IFTPC) welcomed the decision, stressing the need to continue cultural exchanges with overseas.
“Chhichhore” just happens to be the last film of its lead actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died under unusual circumstances in June of last year, evoking an unprecedented love, sympathy and support among his fans in India. This is another reason why many Indians also support the success of the film in China.
After watching the trailer, many Chinese netizens have drawn comparisons between “Chhichhore” and “Dangal” and hope the new film matches Tiwari’s previous motivational work.
However, Shi remained skeptical of the Indian film’s box office prospects, pointing out the two-year gap in its China release, and also noting that most Chinese Bollywood aficionados may have watched “Chhichhore” before. on online platforms.
Noting that the film only received a rating of 7.2 / 10 on the Chinese media review platform Douban, Shi predicted a fundraising of around 10 million yuan ($ 1.57 million) in China.
The Chinese film market is the largest in the world and India is the largest producer of films in the world. Following the success of Bollywood films such as “Dangal”, “Secret Superstar” and “Andhadhun” in recent years, the Indian film industry regards the Chinese market as a source of money.
In 2019, a total of seven Indian films were released on mainland China, with Akshay Kumar-starrer “Gold” being the last to hit the big screen on December 13, 2019. Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer “Andhadhun” released on April 3, 2019 was Bollywood’s best turnover in China that year with a box office raise of $ 48.5 million; with Sridevi-starrer “Mom” (May 10, 2019) coming in second with a profit of $ 16 million.
The other four Indian films to be released in China in 2019 were “Beyond the Clouds,” “Kaabil,” “2.0” and “Ittefaq,” all of which failed at the box office. Additionally, “Sui Dhaaga” was also due for release in China on December 6, 2019, but has been delayed.
The latest Indian film hits Chinese screens at a time when no release dates have been announced for popular Hollywood blockbusters, including the superhero titles “Spider-Man No Way Home” and “Venom: Let There”. Be Carnage ”from Sony-Marvel.
According to the Chinese film ticketing platform Maoyan, the number of Hollywood films released on the mainland between 2018 and 21 has been steadily declining, coinciding with the decline in China’s relations with the United States. Only 25 American films were released in 2021 compared to 45 in 2019; 2020 has been an exceptional year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This opens up a huge opportunity for films from other countries, including India and South Korea, to gain a greater share of the Chinese film market. Only time will tell if Bollywood, the second oldest film industry in the world, is able to not only retain but also extend its charm among Chinese audiences.
