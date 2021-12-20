Spider-Man: No Way Homes Game-Changing Ending Explained

This article deals in detail with the plot and twists of Spider-Man: No Path Home. There are spoilers here!

Spider-Man: No Path HomeIt is impossible to talk about it without revealing too much. The movie is so jam-packed with spoilers that I’m afraid to say a word before the required warning. When [redacted] reveal? When [redacted] and [redacted] go [redacted] to [redacted]? And let’s not even talk about the way [redacted][redacted].

What is happening in No way home does not just happen in a vacuum. This not only sets the table for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and the next adventures of Spider-Man, but it also changes the entire future of the MCU. How is still a question, although the conclusion of the first MCU trilogy Spider Man the movies may also have left some wondering what exactly happened.

With that in mind, here is my take on the five biggest revelations from Spider-Man: No Path Home, and why they are so important to the hero and the Marvel Universe as we know him. It goes without saying, spoilers follow!

What exactly happened with this ending?

Clearly, it’s all sort of Peter Parkers’ fault (which is the point of the movie, and he feels really bad about it). Faced with the revelation of his identity, he sets off a series of events that ultimately end with the death of his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and all of his friends and relatives forgetting about him. (which includes his lawyer Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, played by Charlie Cox and a native of the Netflix series of the same name).

The conduit for these events is Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) who, while trying to help Peter, casts a spell intended to erase the knowledge that Peter Parker is Spider-Man from everyone’s memory. Peter interrupts this original spell several times, flips it, and the spell eventually brings in the characters Electro (Jamie Foxx), Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Defoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and The Lizard ( Rhys Ifans) other timelines i.e. old Spider-Man movies, the ones where he was played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, also appearing.

To mend the mess, Doctor Strange casts two spells: one returns everyone he has trained in Peter Parkers’ world to their own timelines or universes; the other makes everyone who knew Peter in the MCU forget that they ever knew him. And the latter is much more complicated once you start to think about its implications!

For example, what was wrong with the original Strange Cast spell, which was supposed to make people forget that Peter Parker was Spider-Man? Couldn’t he do this spell again? How was this spell powerful enough to shatter the multiverse? And if said spell was strong enough, why didn’t other magic users like Wong (Benedict Wong) intervene when he first turned away?

No way home doesn’t really provide solid answers to any of these questions. A global threat with a lack of response from the heroes is also happening in other films, more recently Eternals. At the same time, Marvel’s rules for spells and magic aren’t concrete. Marvel could, of course, make those rules stronger or provide a better explanation in the next one. Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

But for now, to keep the Multiverse from collapsing on itself and spilling out into the main MCU timeline, everyone, including Strange himself, had to have the MCU erased Peter Parker from. their brains. However, Spider-Man and his acts of heroism still exist regardless of Peter. Depending on the extent of the Stranges spell, there may also be no record of Peter going to school, no SAT, no driver’s license, or other forms of identification. I don’t even know how he rents an apartment unless he pays cash.

What happens to the villains and the Spider-Mans Strange alternate universe sent home?

Namely, will they change for the better? I hope!

Aunt May can’t die in vain, can she? For me, the death of Aunt May was the saddest moment in the film, much sadder than Peter saying goodbye to his friends who will forget to know him.

After Bruce Banner and Tony Starks Snaps bring everyone back from The Snap, May created a homeless shelter. They ultimately gave the character more to do than just be hot Aunt May or young Aunt May by really leaning into how she wanted to help people. We could see more in No way home than we did before. She also gives Peter the unforgettable great power, the speech of great responsibility and leads him to understand better what it means to be a hero.

It is the Avengers’ duty to save the world, and kindness is closely related to that duty. For Peter Parker, however, his kindness is linked to responsibility and remembers his love for Uncle Ben (in previous iterations) and now for Aunt May. His heroism is not an avenger but rather a continuation of their legacy of wanting to protect and help the innocent.

At the end of the movie, the Peter Parkers helped the whole rascal gallery and cured them of insanity. When they return to their timelines, the movie tells us that they probably won’t have to die now that they don’t have to be villains anymore. They also have the opportunity to be good and change lives for the better on their own timelines, especially since several of them are geniuses. With this second chance, they could make their worlds exponentially better places. And for Aunt May’s sake, let’s hope they did.

What happens to Peter Parker now?

So apparently Peter Parker will be starting from scratch, which is a particular place for this iteration of Peter Parker.

Aside from his first brief introduction in Captain America: Civil War, Peter has always had Tony Stark, a treasure trove of gadgets, new costumes, nanotechnology, drones, etc. Tony took on the role of reluctant benefactor and even more reluctant professor, and many of Peters’ adventures featured times when he was able to try new things Tonys built for him. The saying Spidey goes with great power, comes great responsibility, and a lot of that great power in the last two Spider-Man movies, including No way home, Peter learned to use what Tony gave him.

Now with Tony’s death in End of Game, May’s death in No way home, and the Stranges spell that made everyone forget Peter Parker Peter Parker, our hero has nothing and no one. He faces a world with little security and great amounts of the unknown. This uncertainty seems more aligned with the origins of the Peter Parkers comic book. As in the Marvel source material, he’s now a teenager with clear eyes on being Spider-Man but harboring anxiety, loneliness, and heartbreak in his life as Peter Parker. This change sets the stage for a rich storytelling and an opportunity to explore different facets of the character. Starting from scratch is not a bad thing.

What does this mean for the future of Doctor Stranges?

In a fleeting exchange, Doctor Strange tells Peter Parker that Wong is now the Supreme Wizard after Strange has been missing for five years. It’s a small detail but actually has big implications. The Sorcerer Supreme is the user of Marvel magic tasked with protecting Earth from mystical threats. Wong is now tasked with watching Earth for any capricious or potentially harmful magic.

Considering Doctor Strange not only brought beings from alternate timelines into the main MCU, but also destroyed the fabric of the multiverse in trying to fix his mistake, it looks like Wong and other wizards will at the very least give Strange away. a harsh conversation. Can the Sorcerer Supreme stop someone from using the disruptive magic of the multiverse? Seems likely.

It looks like the impending fall from grace of Doctor Stranges will become the plot for Multiverse of Madness the trailer scene as credits almost confirms this. His healing spell at the end of No way home, while saving the world, probably has far-reaching effects for which he feels responsible. Hell must mend the multiverse he broke, and he can become a thug and seek out Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) without the blessing of Wong and other wizards.

What does all of this mean for the Avengers?

To be honest, I’m not sure how it works.

Technically, after the spell, none of the Avengers will know who Peter Parker is. Just about every Avengers knew Peter Parker as Spider-Man. All those who fought the last battle in End of Game attended Tony Starks’ funeral, where Peter publicly said goodbye. It’s sad, because there were budding friendships there, between Peter and Strange, Captain Marvel, and more.

But, in this new world, Spider-Man and all of his heroes still exist, as we know from the latest dispatch from J. Jonah Jameson. So it looks like Spider-Man is still an Avenger, it’s just that the Avengers won’t know who Spider-Man really is. They will have to reconnect with Peter Parker. They might also need to find him, as Peter Parker no longer appears to have Stark tech.

With losses in End of Game, the Avengers are now down Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and half a Hawkeye (Jeremy Renners Clint Barton is desperate to retire). Wanda Maximoff is off the grid after what happened at Westview (as pictured in WandaVision).

Meanwhile, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Guardians of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt, et al.), And Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) are off the planet. Black Panther (late Chadwick Boseman) is in Wakanda (despite manufacturing delays). Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) appears semi-retired. Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) are probably playing around with quantum stuff, but we haven’t looked at them in a while. Captain America, aka Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) are on Earth, still grappling with the aftermath of the snap.

In terms of new members, the Avengers won Shang Chi (Simu Liu), recruited by Wong. They also apparently win the Black Knight, as the Eternals the credits scene alludes to. And I’d be surprised if new Black Widow (Florence Pugh) and new Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld) don’t join the team soon.

It does look like the Avengers are dispersed for now, and you could make a very strong argument that they don’t even exist as a team anymore (Wong’s meeting with Captain Marvel and the Hulk in the scene post Shang Chi’s credit is the only confirmation on the screen that they are all still in contact with each other). Putting them together in one place would require space travel and maybe even multiverse jumps. But that’s nothing that a big bad guy and another movie can’t fix.