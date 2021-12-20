Entertainment
Tottenham, Liverpool set bar high for Christmas entertainment after dazzling draw – John Cross
Tottenham and Liverpool have served up a Premier League Christmas cracker that just might end up being the best entertainment you’ll see on the box this holiday season
No wonder TV companies are determined to keep the show on the road.
Tottenham and Liverpool served a cracker at White Hart Lane, which just might be the best entertainment you’ll see on the box this Christmas.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp remained furious on the sideline as a combination of VAR controversies and his own players pressing the self-destruct button ended their six-game winning streak.
Andy Robertson had been the best player on the pitch with a goal and an assist before a rush of blood to the head cost his side dearly and saw him sent off for a reckless challenge against Emerson Royal.
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker also dropped a shock to give Heung-Min Son a late equalizer that Tottenham ultimately deserved for their brave offensive display.
But Klopp will always wonder how the hell Harry Kane wasn’t sent off for a first-half challenge on Robertson and why his side were denied what looked like an obvious penalty for the Royals’ push on Diogo Jota.
They were both reviewed by VAR, but referee Paul Tierneys’ rulings were not overturned. At least we’re talking about VAR rather than Covid for a change.
And at the final whistle, Klopp hugged Spurs boss Antonio Conte as the two rival managers hugged each other after a formidable game that served as both entertainment, controversy and drama.
They both had their Covid issues as the Liverpool midfielder was exhausted after Thiago Alcantara joined the list of positive cases and it was Tottenham’s first game since December 5 after an outbreak at the club.
The number of spectators was well below 60,000 as many fans stayed away, but the 45,421 who showed up will be thankful they did.
Tottenham started off brilliantly as Kane gave them the lead after 13 minutes with his first home Premier League goal this season.
Tanguy Ndombele put on a nice through ball, Kane then passed in front of Alisson and suddenly the home fans sang that their captain was one of them again.
Son, Kane and Dele Alli – do you remember him? – gilt’s chances were gone and you thought Liverpool would make them pay for their waste. Alisson produced a sensational save to deny Alli but he shouldn’t have given him a chance.
Kane was fortunate not to see red for an over the top challenge on Robertson after 19 minutes.
Then Liverpool equalized after 35 minutes. Sadio Mane led the charge, Robertson then scored a magnificent cross and Jota returned home.
Understandably, Klopp went mad after Royals ‘blatant push on Jota was not imposed as a penalty and, on top of Kanes’ reckless challenge, he lost the plot. Klopp was booked by Tierney but he still sarcastically applauded the officials.
Finally, it looked like Liverpool had regained control. There was a scramble in the Spurs box, Trent Alexander-Arnold smashed the ball and there was Robertson to come home.
The drama was not yet over. Alisson rushed out of his goal, missed his clearance and he let Son run and score into an empty net for an equalizer in the 74th minute.
Liverpool then missed their chance to win when Robertson made a reckless challenge to Royal. Tierney first gave him a yellow, was told to look at the screen and turned it into a red card.
A draw was pretty much a fair result, but Liverpool will think Tottenham deserved to end the game with ten men as well.
And a hard-earned point is a good result for Tottenham who, incredibly, have only beaten Liverpool once in their last 20 encounters. But for Liverpool, it will be two points lost in the title race.
