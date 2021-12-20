Five key points for Bollywood in 2021





It’s no secret that 2021 has been a year of mixed fortunes for the Hindi film industry. Bollywood struggled to regain its mojo once Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed in March and things returned to ‘normal’. The second wave added to its woes as theaters were closed again. Dark clouds finally lifted when Maharashtra’s theaters reopened, paving the way for greats such as Sooryavanshi and Antim to hit the screens. With 2022 approaching, here are the key moments for Bollywood from the past year. Slow start The year started off on a slow note for the industry, as films such as Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, 12 o’clock and Madam Chief Minister didn’t have much of an impact at the box office. Bollywood placed its hopes in Bombay Saga, with John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, and Rajkummar Rao’s Roohi but nothing came of it. Around the same time, South Indian films such as Mammootty’s The priest, the Darshan-starrer Robert, Vijay’s Master and the Ravi Teja-starrer Krack helped their respective industries to rebound. The perception was that Bollywood’s first major releases under the ‘new normal’ lacked the kind of star power needed to compel fans to visit theaters during the Covid era. Read also | “Roohi” movie review: Rajkummar Rao-starrer is a big disappointment OTT continues its domination OTT emerged as an alternative to cinema during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 as big movies such as Laxmii, Dil Bechara, Sadak 2 and Gunjan saxena created directly on streaming platforms. The same has happened this year with films like Bhoot the police, Nail polish and The big bull garnered a lot of attention during their digital premiere, skipping the theatrical route. It was however time who has proven to be a definitive game changer on that front. The Salman Khan star, who had the potential to become a blockbuster in mass markets, premiered on Zee5. It opened to an overwhelming response despite mixed reviews, garnering 4.2 million views on day one. Sardar oudham Also received praise from a classy audience when it was released digitally in October. The women shine brightly The year has had its fair share of “female-driven” films. Vidya Balan, who had previously impressed fans with her work in films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Tumhari Sulu, hit the right notes with his realistic performance in Sherni. The drama directed by Amit Marsukar had him in the role of a forestry officer and was aimed at moviegoers. Kriti Sanon did justice to the role of a ‘surrogate mother’ in Mimi while Nushrratt Bharuccha did justice to the most difficult role of his career in Chhorii. Mixed bag for young stars The year turned out to be mediocre for young stars. Adar Jain suffered a setback when hello charlie failed to impress critics when it premiered on OTT in April. Likewise, Meezaan Jafri had no impact with Hungama 2 while Vikrant Massey 14 Phere didn’t really give him enough leeway to showcase his abilities. Sidharth Malhotra, however, scored big when Shershaah, based on the life of Kargil’s martyr captain Vikram Batra, became a “digital blockbuster in August”. Ayusmann Khurrana gained attention for his work in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, a comedy-drama about the relationship between a fitness enthusiast and a Zumba trainer with a past. Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty made an impressive debut with Tadap. Akki, Salman save the day Akshay Kumar became the savior of cinemas when Sooryavanshi opened to a box office hit response during Diwali and became the industry’s first major commercial hit in 2021. Antim, starring Salman Khan in an “extended cameo,” kept the momentum going. Interestingly, both films revolved around the clash between a cop and a deadly enemy, a tried and true formula. Movies such as Satyameva Jayate 2 and Bunty Aur Babli 2, unfortunately failed to deliver.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/five-key-takeaways-for-bollywood-in-2021-1062870.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos