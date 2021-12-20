Entertainment
Authors praised children’s book with wide distribution – Daily Tribune
Generally speaking, the authors of children’s books have little or no say in the choice of the artist who will illustrate their books. It’s usually up to the publisher.
New York Times bestselling author Kelly DiPucchio of Macomb didn’t. Her latest book Forty Winks: A Bedtime Adventure (Abrams Books for Young Readers $ 17.99) is illustrated by award-winning artist Lita Judge from New Hampshire. This is their first collaboration, which DiPucchio called a dream come true.
Lita posted an adorable illustration of a little mouse wearing red striped pajamas to one of her social media accounts. As soon as I saw the mouse, my heart leapt because I knew it would be absolutely perfect for my bedtime story, says DiPucchio, a Rochester Adams High School and Michigan State University alumnus. . I contacted Lita to see if she had a story for her mouse in the pajamas. When she said she hadn’t, I boldly asked her if she would be interested in reading my manuscript. Very soon after this exchange, Abrams offered us both a book deal. I feel like it was an author / illustrator couple who was just meant to be.
In Forty Winks DiPucchios 33rd book, Winks are a family of mice with an intense bedtime ritual for their 38 children: snacks, baths, brush their teeth, read stories and finally put them to sleep.
The story takes the reader through Winks’ harsh bedtime routine, which is complicated by the fact that there are 38 children in the family with very different personalities and preferences, says DiPucchio. The book was initially inspired by a catchy title, which is sometimes the case in the stories I write. I borrowed the old phrase forty winks and wondered what could happen if the winks were who rather than what.
DiPucchio chose to make the Winks mice because since childhood she has had a fondness for tiny worlds, inspired by EB Whites Stuart Little and Mary Nortons The Borrowers.
Mice also made sense to me because they are nocturnal, she says. Part of the humor is that Winks’ sunset routine literally takes the entire night, so we see the rowdy family finally falling asleep by the time the morning sun rises.
Forty Winks, which has received star reviews from Publishers Weekly and Kirkus Reviews, is different from its previous books because it features a large number of (small) characters. For DiPucchio, the best part of writing this book was coming up with names for each mouse.
The long list has turned into a catchy song that I sing every time I read the book, says DiPucchio. I don’t think there is a parent or caregiver on the planet who hasn’t struggled to put a child to bed at one point or another. Forty Winks relativizes this daily task in an absurd and light way.
Rather than writing Forty Winks in prose, DiPucchio wrote it in rhyme, which was difficult.
If I have a choice, I much prefer to write in prose, but some stories just come to me as rhyme. When they do, I know I’m going to experience a roller coaster of emotions during the writing process because I find the rhyming stories much more difficult to achieve.
With so many books on her resume, it should come as no surprise that DiPucchio’s next book, Oona and the Shark, is released in January. It’s the sequel to Oona, released earlier this year.
Perhaps DiPucchio’s best-known book is Grace for President from 2008, which is about a young African-American girl who promises to one day become President of the United States. He always attracts renewed interest in every presidential election and continues to sell well to this day.
I’m amazed at the number of new readers Grace reaches and inspires each year, says DiPucchio. It has been such an honor to be a part of Graces’ journey for the past 13 years.
Autographed copies of Forty Winks are available from The Book Beat in Oak Park, 248-968-1190, thebookbeat.com. Learn more about DiPucchio on kellydipucchio.com.
