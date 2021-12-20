Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan Announces Sequel To “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” At “RRR” Event





The first part of “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” was directed by Kabir Khan and starred Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshaali Malhotra in leading roles. Gulf Today Report Bollywood superstar Salman Khan announced a sequel to his very famous film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ (2015) in a special appearance during the Alia Bhatt film RRR promotions.

The actor made the reveal during the pre-release event for SS Rajamouli’s multi-starrer action film “RRR”. Salman attended the event hosted by Karan Johar, to show his support for the pan-Indian release of the film.

“Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, which won the 63rd National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Healthy Entertainment, was co-written by Rajamouli’s father and veteran screenwriter Koduri Viswa Vijayendra Prasad, who will also write the sequel.

A scene from the film.

Salman slipped the ad when talking about Rajamouli’s father about how the veteran writer gave him one of the greatest movies of his career. When Karan polled him, “So can we say, this is the official announcement of the film ?.” Salman asserted by saying, “Yes, Karan.”

“I have a strong relationship with Rajamouli and his father because he wrote Bajrangi Bhaijaan and soon we will be working together again for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, “Said Salman. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is in the top five films in Hindi. Meanwhile, Kabir Khan recently shocked fans by telling them he would not be directing the sequel. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Kabir Khan said, “For me, I’m primarily a storyteller. I feel like when I made this movie, I was done with this story. I’m done with this character. I no longer live with this character. I still think about what would have happened to these characters after the movie. I have a story in mind, but it didn’t excite me enough to go back and make a story with these characters. A scene from the movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

In 2015, when asked if he would make a sequel to the hit film, Kabir replied, “No, the sequel to ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ is not happening. I never do sequels to my films. But if a movie script really turns me on, then never say never. “The filmmaker then told reporters on the sidelines of the 11th edition of the Guild Awards:” Some characters are becoming iconic. Nawazuddin Siddiqui). So let’s see. But the sequels don’t excite me. So I don’t believe in sequels. Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ tells the story of a devotee of Lord Hanuman, Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, who sets out on a trip to reunite a hearing-impaired girl with her family in Pakistan after she is accidentally abandoned in India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gulftoday.ae/culture/2021/12/20/bollywood-superstar-salman-khan-announces-bajrangi-bhaijaan-sequel-at-rrr-event The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos