Actor R Madhavan Apne Son Vedaant Ki Olympic Preparation Ke Liye Dubai Pahuche





South Indian Star R Madhavan Halhi Me Apne Bete Vedaant Ki Olympic Preparation Ke Liye Dubai Me Home Configuration Kiya Hai. Vedaant Jo Ki National Swimming Champion Hai Usne India Ko Kayi Sare International Platform By Na Sirf Represents Kiya Hai Balki India Medals Ke Liye Bhi Jeete Hai, Ab Vedaant Apni Olympic Preparation Ki Baki Dubai Me Shuru Karne Ja Rha Hai. Yah News Maara Actor Ne Entertainment Portal Bollywood Hungama By Confirm Kari Ki Actor R Madhavan Ki Family Dubai Me Home Setup Kar Rhe Hai Taki Wo Apne Bete Ki Lifelong Dream Ko Pura Karne Me Aage Badh Paye. Mumbai Ke Large Pools Ya To COVID-19 Ke Karan Band Hai Ya Fir Wo Seema Se Bahar Hai. Ham Yah Veedant Ke Sath Dubai Me Hai Jaha Wo Large Pool Ko Access Kar Sakta Hai, Veedant Apni Olympic Games Preparation Ke Liye Kar Rha Hai Et Mai Et Sarita Uske Sath Hai Actor Ne Portal By Btaya Actor R Madhavan Ne is Baat Ko Bhi Khariz Kiya Jisme Ye Baat Samne Aa Rahi Thi Ki Wo Apne Bete Ko Apne Hi Nakshe-Kadam By Chalana Chhte Hai. Mai and Meri Wife Sarita Yahi Chahte Hai Ki Hmara Beta Jis Chiz Ko Follow Karna Chahta Hai Wo Kar Sakta Hai, Wo Swimming Me All Over World Me Participate Kar Raha Hai and Jeet Raha Hai Jo Ki Ham Sabke Liye Proud Feel Karata Hai. Madhavan Ne Kaha Indian Swimming Ki News And Swimming Se Related Amazing Tips Janne Ke LiyeFacebook By SwimSwam HindiKo Jrur as Kar Le.

