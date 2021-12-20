Hollywood actor Ben Affleck reflects on his friendship with Tom Brady





NFL icon Tom Brady and Hollywood superstar Ben Affleck are friends. In an interview with the Bill Simmons podcast this Friday, Ben Affleck opened up about his friendship with Tom Brady. Affleck remembered when Brady called him up to play ball with him, and it wasn’t ideal sportsmanship Affleck had shown. ADVERTISING The article continues under this ad Affleck stressed that he wished he had more in common with the NFL champion. As he caught the ball with him, he realized that they both had so little in common. But after a few moments, he reflected on the things he had in common with him. So I have things in common with Tom, I like to think, Affleck added. People both know who we are sometimes and we were in New England and that’s about it. ADVERTISING The article continues under this ad Moving on, Affleck recalled how his capture session with Brady unfolded. And his hilarious description of meeting the quarterback is sure to make everyone laugh. After about 10 minutes it was like Are you ready? Ben noted. I said Ya and he said Now really start throwing the ball. I was like, Oh my gosh are you going to throw another 30mph on this? Because I’m really at my peak and I’m really trying. Ben Affleck praises Tom Brady Additionally, the three-time Golden Globe-winning actor spoke about a particular trait of the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback. Ben Affleck said he was amazed to see how uniquely Brady’s brain works. ADVERTISING The article continues under this ad He doesn’t have that part of his brain where he gets nervous, Affleck said. He does not squeeze. And by squeezing, it ruins it. That’s why the guys let go of the clutch play. We have all seen it. There are famous cases. Pieces they make 10,000 times. A bullet on the ground, a bullet in the hands, you know those moments when you like, Why did I do that? I have been doing this since my childhood. Seattle throwing the intercept (in Super Bowl XLIX), that kind of panic uncertainty that happens when everything is at stake. ADVERTISING The article continues under this ad It was very special to hear the two celebrities bond in such a unique way. But what was even more interesting to see was how grateful Ben was towards Tom Brady. It just goes to show that the quarterback certainly has a very charming presence. DIVE MORE DEEP I took care of everything: Gisele Bundchen praises herself for taking care of Tom Brady during his injury

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.essentiallysports.com/nfl-news-hollywood-actor-ben-affleck-reflects-on-his-friendship-with-tom-brady/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos