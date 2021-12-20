wreath ceremonies across America honor veterans | News | The Daily Sun of the Villages

Entertainment
Karen Mosher studied the grave in front of her.
After whispering the name of the deceased veteran, she gently placed a wreath against the gravestone.
Mosher was one of more than 100 people who gathered at Lady Lake Cemetery on Saturday to honor veterans by laying wreaths on their graves as part of National Wreath Day across America, which takes place one Saturday in December of each year. Another ceremony was also held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Volunteers lay wreaths at the graves of veterans at thousands of ceremonies across the country, at sea and abroad for the annual event.
“My husband is a veteran and my two sons are currently serving,” said Mosher, of the village of Hawkins. “I wanted to pay tribute to those who came before us.”
Mosher said it was their second life in December in the villages and that she participated in the National Wreath Day across America ceremony at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell last year.
“It was weird being there (in Bushnell),” she said. “Because of COVID, it was so calm. This year I heard about Lady Lake Cemetery and wanted to honor our local veterans. “
Lady Lake Cemetery was chartered in 1892 and is the resting place for veterans from the Civil War to the Vietnam War, with many of them, according to Sharon Jank of the Orange Blossom Gardens chapter of the National Society Colonial Ladies XVII Century.
“We worked with members of the American Legion Post 347 to help clean up the cemetery and make the gravestones readable again,” she said. “It’s just another way to give back. We cleaned up as much as possible for the ceremony.”
During the Lady Lake ceremony, Bob O’Neal, commanding officer of Sons of the American Legion Squadron 347, delivered an opening speech thanking everyone who attended.
“As we lay the wreaths, let us remember that we are not here to decorate wreaths and mourn those who have lost their lives, but rather to remember the lives of veterans as they lived,” a O’Neal said during his opening speech.
American Legion Post 347 Honor Guard then presented the colors.
“We are grateful to live in a country and a city that recognizes veterans and their sacrifice,” said Lady Lake Mayor Jim Rietz, who spoke at the ceremony. “We must remember to continue to honor our veterans and teach future generations as we work with our veterans to prevent suicide among them.”
The volunteers then lined up to receive a wreath and lay it on approximately 135 graves.
Each volunteer said the veteran’s name, thanked him for his service, and placed the wreath on the gravestone.
On Saturday in Bushnell, about 6,000 to 8,000 volunteers gathered at the Florida National Cemetery to lay about 36,000 wreaths on graves.
“There are approximately 119,000 graves at the cemetery,” said Cindy Bentley-Roberts, co-head of Bushnell’s wreath laying ceremony. “We were hoping to lay around 50,000 crowns, but we were just delighted to have the 36,000 we had on hand. By 2025, we hope to have wreaths for all the graves.”
Bentley-Roberts said it was the most wreaths the group has ever had to lay at the cemetery.
“We have semi-trucks that are escorted to the cemetery, and our volunteers are assigned a gate,” she said. “They come together on this grid to pick up a wreath and then can lay it on any grave in the cemetery. We have people from all over the state coming to pay our respects.”
