Entertainment
Salman Khan announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, calls Ram Charan “hardest working” actor
The eagerly awaited RRR should be released next month. To kick off the promotions, manufacturers have planned a huge fan event in Mumbai on Sunday called “Roar of RRR”. As hundreds of people gathered to witness main stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt, they were surprised when Salman Khan joined them on stage. The event, which will soon air on Star TV, was also special as Hyderabad fans joined the event by traveling in special buses.
Hosted by Karan Johar, actor Shriya Saran and director SS Rajamouli were also part of the thrilling event. Besides more information on the film, fans were taken aback when Salman made the big announcement that Bajrangi Bhaijaan was on the cards.
According to Pinkvilla, during the RRR event, the Bollywood bhai made the revelation by explaining how the father of SS Rajamoulis, KV Vijayendra Prasad, gave him one of his greatest films. As Karan asked, can we say, this is the official announcement of the film? he replied in the affirmative. The 2015 film, directed by Kabir Khan, raised over 300 crore rupees at the box office and is among the top five earners among Hindi films.
#YoungTigerNTR #RRRMfilm #RRR #RRRMassAnthem #RRRGlimpse
# RRRMovieCelebrations #PreeRelease #JaiNTRIranna Pasaladi NTR pic.twitter.com/DRdXrKnE2w
Iranna Pasaladi NTR (@Irannapasaladi) 20 December 2021
#RRRTrailer Launch event – Mumbai venue. (A new poster in the video)
Press Meet starts in a moment … #NTR @ tarak9999 #KomaramBheemNTR #RRRMfilm @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/1hnapKvzH2
Nandamurifans.com (@Nandamurifans) December 9, 2021
#RRR Mumbai Pre release event Motham Jai Charan slogans .. Oka 10 members Kavalani Oka Flag Pattukoni Oopi Credit dengudam ane Rojulu Poyayi .. pic.twitter.com/w8WwvjdHTb
Fan of Margot (@Yevadu_) December 19, 2021
While Karan Johar marveled at Jr NTR fans, Salman Khan praised Ram Charan. Stating that he has known him for a long time, the actor called him “the hardest working” man. He added that whenever he meets Ram Charan, he gets hurt because of the effort he puts into each of his projects. Praising RRR and his team, Salman even said no one should release their movie for four months to avoid massive competition.
I shared the stage with Salman Sir It’s a fan moment Thanks for sharing the stage with us – Jr NTR
& @BeingSalmanKhan said “I like #JrNTR‘acts’ #RoarOfRRRInMumbai pic.twitter.com/FvCHmpYWlL
Raees (@BeingDevilRaees) December 19, 2021
Masssss of our #RamCharan #SeethaRAMaRajuCHARAN #ManOfMassesRamCharan #RamCharanInMumbaiForRRR pic.twitter.com/6DEl4hCEIU
Thirumalagopi Reddy (@ ReddyThirumala1) December 19, 2021
Director Rajamouli also appreciated his actors. Calling them an integral part of his family and his journey, he said it was because of them that he was known as a “star director”. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the filmmaker also spoke about the differences between the two stars. Many people have asked me what is the difference between Tarak and Charan. Charan is like a deep river filled to the brim. He’s calm, but there’s a lot of potential energy inside. Tarak is a thundering waterfall, full of life. It is kinetic energy. He added that while Charan is a fantastic actor and he doesn’t know it, Tarak is also a fantastic actor but he knows it.
The director also spoke about their intro scene in RRR. The kind of problem I gave them. For Tarak’s intro, we ran him through a jungle in Bulgaria without chappals. And he was running like a tiger. As for Charan, we pushed him in the middle of 2000 people, there was sweat, dust and blood. It’s one of the best I’ve shot in my career, he said. Rajamouli also assured that it would be a breathtaking experience to watch RRR in theaters.
#RoarOfRRRInMumbai @ tarak9999 Pin up#ManOfMassesNTR #KomaramBheemNTR #JrNTR pic.twitter.com/KZSXAWUcUi
Rakesh Down (@RealrkDown) December 19, 2021
SALMAN KHAN at the RRR Movie Promotional Event !!#RoarOfRRRInMumbai #RamCharan #JrNTR pic.twitter.com/E1FDECTQsf
Salman Khan FC (@BeingSalmanClub) December 19, 2021
Man of masses @ToujoursRamCharan Fan Girls in Mumbai
Get ready for the gRRRand pre-release event #RoarOfRRRInMumbai#RoarOfRRR #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/dSWjBU3YQA
RRRamCharan Fans Club (@AlwaysCharan_FC) December 19, 2021
Released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, RRR also stars Ajay Devgn in a central role. After Bahubaali, the craze for SS Rajamouli has only grown, and given that Johar’s Dharma Productions supports him in the Hindi market, only adds to the buzz. According to reports, the RRR team will also be promoting their film in Salman Khan’s The Kapil Sharma Show and Bigg Boss 15.
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/salman-khan-announces-bajrangi-bhaijaan-2-at-rrr-fan-event-ram-charan-jr-ntr-7681052/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]