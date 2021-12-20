Hollywood on the Tiber: Cinecitta Studios envision a new golden age of cinema

The main entrance to Cinecitta cinema studios in Rome. Once the home ground for Italy’s greatest directors and actors, the legendary Cinecitta film studios are planning a much-needed facelift. AFP

Once the home ground for Italy’s greatest directors and actors, from Federico Fellini to Sophia Loren, Rome’s famous film studios Cinecitta are planning a much-needed makeover for a new era.

Nicknamed the Hollywood on the Tiber, Cinecitta was at the heart of Italy’s golden age of cinema and now hopes to regain some of its former glory thanks to post-pandemic funding from the EU.

Italy is the biggest recipient of the blocks recovery fund and aging studios are waiting for a windfall of 260 million ($ 292 million) to expand and modernize to capitalize on the different ways of looking now. cinema and television.

We can give back to this place the light that has always characterized it, and that it deserves, Nicola Maccanico, CEO of Cinecitta, told AFP with a little hope.

Cinecitta, which means the city of cinema in Italian, has been the backdrop for more than 3,000 films, including 51 Oscar winners.

In recent decades, although critically acclaimed films such as Bernardo Bertoluccis 1987 The Last Emperor and Anthony Minghellas The English Patient in 1996 have been filmed at Cinecitta, major productions have become rarer.

The studios were inaugurated on the southern outskirts of the Italian capital in 1937 to produce propaganda for the fascist government of Benito Mussolini.

And they have since suffered the upheavals of modern Italian history: the Allied bombings in 1944, the reassignment of studios to housing for people displaced by the war, the economic miracle of the 1950s and 1960s and the decline that followed.

In its heyday during the Golden Age of cinema, major Hollywood blockbusters such as Ben-Hur in 1959 and some of the most successful works in cinemas around the world such as the 1960 Fellinis La Dolce Vita were filmed at Cinecitta.

But since the end of the 1960s, it has not been able to regain its prestige of yesteryear, due to competition from television and major international productions opting for better-equipped studios elsewhere.

Unique opportunity



The studios’ current inability to meet potential demand for TV series and films due to its too small stage sizes and other shortcomings costs Cinecitta around $ 25 million per year, according to business daily Il Sole 24 Ore. .

Visitors walk through the permanent backdrop of ancient Rome in November on a background tour of the Cinecitta film studios in Rome. AFP

For Cinecitta, this is really a unique opportunity because it brings together two situations that are difficult to reproduce: the stimulus package and a booming market, said Maccanico.

The lion’s share of the money would double the size of the studios, which currently cover around 40 ha, with the creation of five new sets and the renovation and expansion of five more.

Other upgrades would include an indoor pool for underwater filming, a theater with a 360-degree green screen, and two sets for virtual reality with LED panels.

Maccanico said the increase in the number of content platforms today created an unprecedented opportunity for movie studios.

It is in this market context that the idea was born to relaunch Cinecitta … by making a new reference hub for the new European audiovisual production market, he declared.

Cinephiles



To increase its income, Cinecitta has been organizing tours for the public since 2011.

Groups of tourists stroll through the imposing Teatro 5 Fellini and Europe’s largest at 2,880 m², or meander through the open-air decors in faux white marble of ancient Rome or 15th century Florence.

A museum with film clips, photographs and costumes is also open to visitors.

A cinema-themed park associated with the studios also opened on the outskirts of Rome in 2014: Cinecitta World, designed by three-time Oscar-winning decorator Dante Ferretti.

With studios like Pinewood and Shepperton near London, Babelsberg in Germany or Korda near Budapest as rivals, the time may have come for a refurbished Cinecitta.

Italy in 2019 before Covid closed productions in the world was the European country with the highest number of national productions, with 312 films, ahead of France with 240 and Germany with 237, according to the European Observatory of audiovisual.