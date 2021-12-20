How to design a world killer comet

In 2002, Amy Mainzer was completing her doctorate in astronomy at UCLA when a fellow astronomer discovered an asteroid. A few years later, she had a nice surprise: he had given her his name. Asteroid nomenclature is regulated by the Paris-based International Astronomical Union, and the vanity name, Mainzer recently said, is one of the perks of its field. The asteroid, 234750 Amymainzer, is about seven and a half kilometers in diameter. If it were to crash into Earth, she said, it would cause an extinction level event.

Amy Mainzer and Adam McKay Illustration by Joe Farm

On her laptop, she called Caltechs Infrared Science Archive and found it: a little red dot on what looked like a square of colored sandpaper. Lucky for the world, I am safely orbiting the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, so the world is safe from me, she concluded. Mainzer is an expert in asteroid detection and planetary defense. She is the principal investigator of Nasas Wide-field infrared exploration mission for near-Earth objects (NEOWISE), Who Nasa calls it the largest asteroid-hunting space project in history and teaches at the University of Arizona. At the moment, she was in Los Angeles, on her last assignment: consulting for the Netflix comedy about the end of the world Dont Look Up.

In the film, directed by Adam McKay (Vice), a punk doctoral student. A student, Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), discovers a comet, dubbed Comet Dibiasky, which she and her teacher Dr. Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) calculate will strike Earth in six months and fourteen days. What happens next is oddly familiar. The president (Meryl Streep), a venal idiot, worries about her numbers in the polls. Dr. Mindy is becoming a nerdy sex symbol. (McKay designed the movie before the pandemic, before Brad Pitt played Dr. Fauci on Saturday Night Live.) A denial movement is emerging. While the film is an allegory of our inability to cope with climate change crises, COVIDwithout sinking into madness, astronomy had to add up. A movie that supports science should honor science, McKay said. So I wanted to make sure that all the calculations are correct. He was joining Mainzer on Zoom, from his home office in LA, where he was sprawled out on a couch (he has an essential tremor) in a T-shirt. Mainzer, in a leather jacket, was in a nearby hotel. That week, they had organized a screening for the scientists. It was good to hear that our science was pretty precise, McKay said. Many attendees were relieved that the teacher and student didn’t have a romantic subplot.

McKay and Mainzer first logged in two years ago when McKay was writing the screenplay. One of the problems was the size of Comet Dibiasky, which McKay had imagined to be twenty-two kilometers in diameter. I said, no, if it’s too big people just put their hands up, Mainzer recalls. They settled for nine kilometers: large enough to wipe out humanity, but small enough that there was a chance to stop it. Mainzer had called for a longer interval between discovery and impact, as it would take four or five years to build an anti-comet spacecraft, but, for dramaturgical reasons, McKay was left with six months. It would be like doing Jaws where the shark attacks take place over a period of fourteen years, he said. Which, by the way, is much more likely for the occurrence of shark attacks.

Mainzer also guided McKay through official protocol if a dangerous space object was detected. First, you need to contact the Minor Planet Center at IAU, Cambridge. Then the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at Caltech, where Mainzer worked for sixteen years, would calculate the impact trajectories, she said. If things weren’t going well, shall we say, NasaThe Planetary Defense Coordination Office would be alerted. In the event of an imminent disaster, she said, you would give her all the explosive power possible.

Mainzer consulted during production of the films, recommending that a colleague at MIT take on the role of DiCaprios’ double when Dr. Mindy writes equations on a whiteboard. She explained to Lawrence what it was like to be the only woman in the room while in graduate school. In one scene, Dr. Mindy, frustrated with denial and inaction, loses it on live television. (I’m just telling you the fucking truth.) Mainzer urged DiCaprio, You must speak for us. Sing it, Leo! On Zoom, she shared a PowerPoint she had shown the effects team, complete with do’s and don’ts of the apocalypse. (That’s a little depressing, so, sorry.) One slide was titled Appropriate Level of Explosive Power. A large comet wouldn’t shatter, as McKay wrote in the original script, pieces of the planet, but it would cause enough flaming debris, wildfires, and tsunamis to wipe out most species on Earth.

How likely is all of this to happen? Really, really, really unlikely, Mainzer promised. You are not required to purchase asteroid insurance. She added: There are a lot of people looking at the sky, so no one else has to worry about it.