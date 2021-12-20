Fox special offer to tabloid reveals secrets of Santa Claus | Culture & Leisure





Nothing really says Merry Christmas like the notion of a massive data breach. But that’s the source of tonight’s parody holiday expos, Christmas Secrets: Revealed (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14). Based on information leaks stolen from the North Pole, Secrets tears off the masks of so many reindeer games. We learn how armies of elven spies are enlisted in a worldwide surveillance effort to make the fateful binary determination separating the bad guy from the good guy. Leaked document files examine age-old systems and philosophies determining the very fine lines between the two N words. In a constantly changing world, is it still possible to be good for God’s sake? How do reindeer fly? What’s wrong with Mrs. Claus anyway? Is she just a tall hausfrau or the real power behind the sled? These and other notions are explored and dissected in this parody survey of the tabloids, originally produced for Tubi, Foxs’ free streaming platform. It might seem a little odd to associate Christmas, a joyful holiday for children with the world of Julian Assange and Wikileaks, but this isn’t the first Christmas movie or special to mix up the grim concerns of the real world with it. all ho-ho-ho. From A Christmas Carol, tales of the holiday spirit have been imbued with Dickens’ awareness of deprivation and poverty. The Great Depression of the 1930s provided a backdrop for many holiday favorites, from parts of It’s a Wonderful Life to A Christmas Story and The Waltons: Homecoming. The richest 1960s created Christmas specials exploring notions of conformity versus individualism (Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer) and the depressing assault of commercialization (A Charlie Brown Christmas). More recently, Disney Prep & Landing cartoons have turned elven magic into a logistical concern by emphasizing just-in-time inventory straight out of an Amazon warehouse. In my mind, the strangest Christmas development is the Cold War era tradition of NORAD following Santa’s sleigh. Somehow, people have found holiday cheer when a Defense Ministry institution tasked with tracking the arrival of Soviet missiles causing nuclear annihilation takes a hazy moment to keep watch on old St. Nick. Christmas and its traditions have long been a mirror of our society, no matter what we have done with it. NBC repeats live music productions with Annie Live! (7 p.m., r, TV-PG). Celina Smith plays the title role and Harry Connick Jr. loses his locks to play Daddy Warbucks. Empire-renowned Taraji P. Henson is Miss Hannigan. One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) offers a bittersweet coda to Bennett’s career that dates back to Because of You, his hit debut album, released in 1951 The 95-year-old singer was diagnosed with dementia. THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS The campaign continues as Dynasty (CW, 7 p.m., TV-PG and 8 p.m., TV-14) begins its fifth season. A woman searches for the sender of an anonymous card in the 2021 Open by Christmas romance (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G). Christmas in Belmont (8 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) features an evening of Christmas carols and Nashville vacation favorites. A rapper and former drug addict reflects on his faith in the Miracles Across 125th Street vacation special (8 p.m., VH1, TV-14), written, produced and performed by Nick Cannon. The reopening party (9 p.m., HBO, TV-14) recalls efforts to open traditional Shakespeare in the Park productions in New York City after a year of COVID lockdown.

