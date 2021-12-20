Saif Ali Khan is in no rush to work with Kareena Kapoor Khan again

Whenever we hear the words “powerful couple” only two names come to mind, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The dynamic duo were last seen onscreen together in the 2012 action flick Agent Vinod. The two have made some notable films together like Omkara, Kurbaan and Tashan which gave audiences a taste of their sizzling chemistry on and off screen.

When Saif was asked about his plans to work with Kareena Kapoor Khan on screen again, he told an online portal: “I used to go to work and come home to my lovely family. and having a balance. One of the hard things is balancing anything. Going to work with family is something I haven’t done in a while, and I’m not in too much of a rush to do it. to do, so it will have to be something really remarkable to make me adjust my affairs.



When asked further what the project would have to bring, he said: “It will have to be a director who chooses us not because we are husband and wife, but simply as actors or as actors. ‘contrarian actors. It will take a lot of imagination on someone’s part – they have to do things perfectly and also think outside the box to make it interesting for both of us. Kareena and I both work and I think to keep life interesting, it’s nice to work with other people and live well together. “



We sure do hope that a project of their liking will arrive soon and we can see the powerful Bollywood couple kill him together on screen again.