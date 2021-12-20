Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec 26 to Jan 1

Celebrity birthdays for the week of December 26 to Jan 1:

December 26: The Four Tops singer Abdul “Duke” Fakir is 86 years old. “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 76 years old. Keyboardist Bob Carpenter of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 75 years old. Bassist George Porter Junior of The Meters is 74 years old. Comedian David Sedaris is 65 years old. Scorpions drummer James Kottak is 59 years old. Sons of the Desert drummer Brian Westrum is 59 years old. Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich is 58 years old. Country singer Audrey Wiggins is 54 years old. Guitarist J (White Zombie) is 54 years old. Candlebox guitarist Peter Klett is 53 years old. The Shins singer James Mercer is 51 years old. 30 Seconds To Mars actor-singer Jared Leto is 50 years old. The singer Chris Daughtry (“American Idol”) is 42 years old. Actor Beth Behrs (“The Neighborhood”, “2 Broke Girls”) is 36 years old. Actor Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”) is 35 years old. Actor Eden Sher (“The Middle”) is 30 years old. Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall is 29 years old.

December 27: Actor John Amos (“The West Wing”, “Roots”) is 82 years old. Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones is 77 years old. Singer Tracy Nelson is 77 years old. Actor Gerard Depardieu is 73 years old. Jazz drummer TS Monk is 72 years old. Singer Karla Bonoff is 70 years old. Dire Straits guitarist David Knopfler is 69 years old. Actor Tovah Feldshuh (“Law and Order”) is 68 years old. Actress Maryam D’Abo (“The Living Daylights”) is 61 years old. Drummer Jeff Bryant (Ricochet) is 59 years old. Actor Ian Gomez (“Felicity”, The Drew Carey Show “) is 57. Actress Theresa Randle (” Bad Boys “) is 57. Actress Eva LaRue (” CSI: Miami “) is 55 Bassist Darrin Vincent of Dailey and Vincent is 52. Guitarist Matt Slocum of Sixpence None The Richer is 49. Actor Wilson Cruz (“Party of Five”, My So-Called Life “) is 48. Actor Masi Oka (“Hawaii Five-0”, Heroes “) is 47. Actor Emilie de Ravin (” Once Upon A Time “, Lost”) is 40. Actor Jay Ellis (“Insecure”) is 40 years old. Kutless guitarist James Mead is 39 years old. Paramore singer Hayley Williams is 33 years old. Dan and Shay’s singer Shay Mooney is 30 years old. Actor Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me By Your Name,” Lady Bird “) is 26 years old.

December 28: Actress Nichelle Nichols (“Star Trek”) is 89 years old. Actress Maggie Smith (“Harry Potter”) is 87 years old. Singer-keyboardist Edgar Winter is 75 years old. Actor Denzel Washington is 67 years old. Television personality Gayle King (“CBS This Morning”) is 67 years old. Shenandoah drummer Mike McGuire is 63 years old. Actor Chad McQueen (the “Karate Kid” movies) is 61 years old. Country singer-guitarist Marty Roe of Diamond Rio is 61 years old. Actor Malcolm Gets (“Caroline in the City”) is 58 years old. Political commentator Ana Navarro (“The View”) is 50 years old. Comedian Seth Meyers (“Late Night With Seth Meyers”) is 48 years old. Actor Brendan Hines (“Suits”, Lie To Me ”) is 45. Actor Joe Manganiello (“ True Blood ”) is 45. Actress Vanessa Ferlito (“ NCIS: New Orleans ”) is 44 Singer John Legend is 43 Actor Andre Holland (“Selma”) is 42 Actress Sienna Miller is 40 Actor Beau Garrett (“The Good Doctor”) is 39. actor Thomas Dekker (“Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”, “Heroes”) is 34. Actor Mackenzie Rosman (“7th Heaven”) is 32. American Idol finalist David Archuleta is 31. Actress Mary -Charles Jones (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 20. Actor Miles Brown (“black-ish”) is 17.

December 29: Actress Inga Swenson (“Benson”) is 89 years old. Actor Jon Voight is 83 years old. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 75 years old. Actor Ted Danson is 74 years old. Singer-actress Yvonne Elliman is 70 years old. Actress Patricia Clarkson is 62 years old. Actress Paula Poundstone is 62 years old. The Jesus And Mary Chain singer-guitarist Jim Reid is 60 years old. Actor Michael Cudlitz (“The Walking Dead”) is 57 years old. The Offspring singer Dexter Holland is 56 years old. Actor Jason Gouldis is 55 years old. Presenter Ashleigh Banfield is 54 years old. Director Lilly Wachowski (“The Matrix”) is 54 years old. Singer-guitarist Glen Phillips (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 51 years old. Actor Kevin Weisman (“Alias”) is 51 years old. Actor Jude Law is 49 years old. Is the New Black “) is 47. Actor Mekhi Phifer is 47. Actor Shawn Hatosy (” Reckless “, The Faculty”) is 46. Actor Katherine Moennig (“Ray Donovan”, “The L Word”) is 45 years old. Actor Alison Brie (“Glow”, Community “) is 39. Country singer Jessica Andrews is 38. Actor Iain de Caestecker (” Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD “) is 34. Actress Jane Levy ( “Suburgatory”) is 32. Drummer D anny Wagner of Greta Van Fleet is 23.

December 30: actor Russ Tamblyn is 87 years old. Peter, Paul and Mary singer Noel Paul Stookey is 84 years old. Director James Burrows (“Cheers”, Taxi “) is 81. Actor Fred Ward (” The Right Stuff “) is 79. Actress Concetta Tomei (” Providence “, China Beach”) is 76. Singer Patti Smith is 75 years old. Musician Jeff Lynne is 74 years old. TV host Meredith Vieira (“Today”, The View ”) is 68. Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph (“ Moesha ”) is 66. Country singer Suzy Bogguss is 65. Actress Patricia Kalembar (“Sisters”) is 65. Former “Today” host Matt Lauer is 64. Actor-comedian Tracey Ullman is 62. TV host Sean Hannity is 60. Actor George Newbern (“Providence”) is 58. Jamiroquai singer Jay Kay is 52. Pennywise drummer Byron McMackin is 52. Actor Meredith Monroe (“Dawson’s Creek”) is 52. Actor Daniel Sunjata (“Rescue Me”) is 50. Actress Maureen Flanigan (“7th Heaven”) is 49. Actor Jason Behr (“The Grudge”, Roswell “) is 48. Actress Lucy Punch (“Ben and Kate”) is 44 years old. Singer-actor Tyrese is 43 years old. Actress Eliza Dushku (“Dollhouse”, Buffy the Vampire Sla yer “) is 41. Plain White T’s guitarist Tim Lopez is 41. Actress Kristin Kreuk (” Smallville “) is 39. The Lumineers singer-guitarist Wesley Schultz is 39. Singer Andra Day is 37. Actress Anna Wood (“Falling Water,” Reckless “) is 36. Singer Ellie Goulding is 35 years old. Actor Caity Lotz (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 35 years old. Actor Jeff Ward (“Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD”) is 35 years old. LANCO guitarist Eric Steedly is 31 years old. Hot Chelle Rae drummer Jamie Follese is 30 years old.

December 31: Actor Anthony Hopkins is 84. Actor Tim Considine (“My Three Sons”) is 81 years old. Actress Sarah Miles (“The Big Sleep”) is 80 years old. Actress Barbara Carrera (“Never Say Again”) is 80 years old. The Police guitarist Andy Summers is 79 years old. Actor Ben Kingsley is 78 years old. Actor Tim Matheson is 74 years old. The Guess Who singer Burton Cummings is 74 years old. Actor Joe Dallesandro (“The Limey”) is 73 years old. Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton is 70 years old. Actor James Remar (“Dexter”) is 68 years old. Actor Bebe Neuwirth (“Madam Secretary”, “Cheers”) is 63 years old. Singer Paul Westerberg is 62 years old. Actor Val Kilmer is 62 years old. Oleander’s guitarist Ric Ivanisevich is 59 years old. Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian is 58 years old. Actor Lance Reddick (“Fringe”, The Wire “) is 52. New Kids on the Block singer-actor Joe McIntyre is 49. Apocalyptica cellist Mikko Siren is 46. Singer Psy is 44 Drummer Bob Bryar (My Chemical Romance) is 42 Drummer Jason Sechrist from Portugal The Man is 42 Actor Ricky Whittle (“American Gods”) is 42. Actor Erich Bergen (” Madam Secretary “, Jersey Boys”) is 36 years old. The Chainsmokers musician Drew Taggart is 32 years old.

January 1: actor Frank Langella is 84 years old. Country Joe McDonald and Country Joe and the Fish singer-guitarist is 80 years old. The actor Don Novello (father Guido Sarducci) is 79 years old. Actor Rick Hurst (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 76 years old. Rapper Grandmaster Flash is 64 years old. Actor Renn Woods is 64 years old. Actor Dedee Pfeiffer (“Cybill”) is 58 years old. Actor Morris Chestnut (“The Young and the Restless”) is 53. Singer Tank is 46. Actor Eden Riegel (“The Young and the Restless”) is 41. Bassist Noah Sierota d ‘Echosmith is 26 years old.