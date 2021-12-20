Did we witness the death of the Hollywood remake? | Movies

SSo far, Steven Spielbergs West Side Story hasn’t had an audience twirling and finger-clicking to theaters. There are a lot of reasons why; the main one relating to a certain global pandemic. But one explanation that continues to be put forward is that viewers are just fed up with remakes and that’s not entirely wrong. Hollywood still has no qualms about bringing back its vintage franchises, of course. But as the impending returns of The Matrix, Scream, Top Gun, Indiana Jones, Hocus Pocus, and Legally Blonde demonstrate, the fashionable way to cash in on venerable intellectual property is to hire as many original actors as possible. and pick up where you left off. The suites are there; the remakes are out.

Remakes, let’s not forget, were once at the heart of the cinematic landscape hardly more remarkable or unsavory than a new theatrical production of an old play. When The Maltese Falcon came out in 1940, it was the third adaptation of the same book in a decade. Some like it hot? Pinch of a German farce from 1951, itself pinch of a French farce from 1935. Hitchcocks 1956 classic The Man Who Knew Too Much? A total rip-off of the 1934 Hitchcock classic, The Man Who Knew Too Much.

Still, it’s easy to see why remakes get such a bad rap, especially if we turn to the early 2000s, AKA the time just before every mainstream movie was a blockbuster superhero. It was a time when the studios seemed to give the green light for a remake every week. Freaky Friday, The Italian Job, Oceans Eleven, The Ladykillers, King Kong … these are all titles that evoke the previous decades. Total Recall and Clash of the Titans were also released as remakes at the turn of the 21st century. Anyone who complains about Hollywood’s lack of ideas doesn’t have to look far for examples.

The trend was particularly visible in the horror world. In the 2000s, the studios operated their renowned horror movie franchises by telling the stories from the start. And so, one after another we’ve had reboots of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Dawn of the Dead, The Fog, Halloween, Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street and not to mention English remakes of such. J- Horror hits like The Ring, The Grudge and Dark Water.

Something has changed since then. Despite its homecoming title, Halloween released in 2018 was a sequel rather than a remake: the filmmakers were keen to assure viewers that they were seeing the same Michael Myers and Laurie Strode as those who attacked each other. 40 years earlier. A similar principle applies to Nia DaCostas Candyman, which is released this year, and David Blue Garcias Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which is released next year. Meanwhile, Halloween 2018 director David Gordon Green is reportedly working on a new version of The Exorcist. Originally advertised as a remake, it is now being advertised as a direct sequel.

Tech can be important here: It’s hard to sell a remake when the original, often superior, rendition of the same plot can be streamed with the push of a button. What is more important, however, is the industry’s awareness that it is not intellectual property that matters, but emotional property. Today’s fiercely possessive fans hate any suggestion that their favorite movies might be out of date, so if you want to win their hearts and minds, you must show deference to the movies in question. Consider how warmly Ghostbusters: Afterlife was received compared to Paul Feigs Ghostbusters in 2016. Granted, the social media bile poured over the all-female version of Feigs was drugged with misogyny, but Feig didn’t help matters by writing the characters from the 1980s films from his own. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is less true to the spirit of Ivan Reitman’s lawless original than the 2016 Ghostbusters was, but because it features Venkman and the gang, fans haven’t objected to it.

Who are you going to call back? Ghostbusters: the afterlife. Photograph: Columbia Pictures / Kimberly French / Allstar

The influence of Marvel and Star Wars can also be detected in all of this. These two Disney-owned franchises have shown that it makes no sense to try and reset a fictional universe. Fans pay as much for the connections between films as they do for the films themselves. Even Home Sweet Home Alone includes a character from the 1990s Home Alone, so it’s officially a sequel, not a remake.

Not that the remakes have completely disappeared. But for now, a remake is less likely to be a studio pot than an artistic statement from prestigious authors: Luca Guadagninos Suspiria, Denis Villeneuve Dune, Spielbergs West Side Story and Guillermo del Toros Nightmare Alley are all cases in. where the personal vision of the new director is a major selling point.

Otherwise, the remake went from the big screen to the small one. There are Lee Childs Jack Reacher and David Nicholls One Day TV series on the way and no one is complaining that they might tarnish their memories of the respective film versions. Maybe a West Side Story Netflix miniseries would have been the way to go.