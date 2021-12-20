How the Lord of the Rings became Star Wars for Millennial Women





Shortly after the release of the last shutter of the lord of the rings trilogy, movie critic Caryn James wondered in those same pages if women were just bored when it came to the blockbuster films of Peter Jackson. Any movie this popular must appeal to audiences of all ages and genders, James wrote. But both demographic and empirical evidence suggests the trilogy is still primarily a boy’s toy. Whether women of the day felt captivated or bored by these films, which began 20 years ago this month with The Fellowship of the Ring, is not for me to say. But I do know that I, then a 13 year old girl, and my 12 year old sister, loved the story of Sam and Frodo and their quest to destroy the One Ring. And we were not alone. I was obsessed with DVDs, said Karen Han, 29, a Los Angeles-based television and film writer. I think it was about every vacation, I watched all three movies a day and I did a marathon, and I did that pretty much every year.

For a certain subset of millennial women, the Lord of the Rings film trilogy fills the same role Star Wars could for those who grew up from the late ’70s to the’ 80s: it has become a treasured part of the kind of comfort watch for women in their late twenties and thirties. In the years since the films were released, seeing them again was a ritual that only my sister and I observed. (My parents saw them with us in theaters, and then never saw them again.) In college, I occasionally met the Lord of the Rings daughter, a few friends at college, and strangers at parties. well watered. And of course, there were the memes and the accompanying memes accounts. Then a few years ago I started noticing articles on The Cut and elsewhere. What about the Boromir woman? I’m still excited for Sauron. The greatest Christmas movie is The Lord of the Rings. We all loved Lord of the Rings, said Gabriella Paiella, 32, cultural writer for GQ and former editor of The Cut. It certainly reinforced my feeling that there was a specifically female interest in these movies that I hadn’t necessarily thought about before, as I think the world of Lord of the Rings is sort of seen as nerdy male interest.

Jokes and memes have remained a fantastic way for fans to bond, but Paiella and other women who grew up during the Lord of the Rings era say their passion for movies runs much deeper and deeper. emotional. It’s an attachment that grew alongside the most poignant movies, the moments that Howard Shore championed: don’t you know your Sam? I know your face and I would have followed you, my brother, my captain, my king.

The general message of this story is that as long as you have love and hope in each other, victory or triumph is always possible, Han said, explaining: It’s technically an adventure. epic fantastic, but I don’t think it’s the same genre. ideas of masculinity and power that many of these stories traditionally do. The literary universe built by JRR Tolkien, adapted into a popular film series in the early 2000s, has inspired generations of readers and viewers. The main romantic relationship of the trilogy may be between Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) and Arwen (Liv Tyler), the reluctant heir to the Middle-earth throne and his half-Elven love interest. But Paiella and Han argue that the bond between the two is no less tender than the heartbreaking death of Boromir (Sean Bean) whose desperation to save Middle-earth leads him to attempt to steal the Ring with Aragorn from his. sides, at the end of the first film.

It’s the kind of moment you don’t often find in male action movies, and in some corners of the internet, like LiveJournal and Tumblr, that tenderness between Frodo and Sam, Legolas and Gimli, Merry and Pippin , Gandalf and Bilbo became the focal point of Lord of the Rings fan fiction. I was absolutely obsessed with reading gay hobbit erotica, said Chelsea McCurdy, 35, who works for a nonprofit based in Conway, Ark. And I think that was a big deal for me when it comes to my queer trip and love for these movies.

McCurdy, who is married to a transgender man and believes they watch at least one of the movies every two to three weeks, said her fascination goes beyond being a horny teenager, adding: Nothing is dangerous because the good guys are all really good. And there’s no rape, there’s nothing that makes you uncomfortable as a woman in the entire trilogy. Indeed, the most toxic male character films often meet satisfying endings. They are stabbed in the back and impaled (Saruman), shot with arrows (Grima Wormtongue) or die after having set themselves on fire (Denethor). Twenty years later, McCurdy remains particularly moved by the female characters Arwen, Galadriel (Cate Blanchett) and Eowyn (Miranda Otto) whose roles were enhanced in the screenplays by Fran Walsh, longtime partner of Peter Jackson, and their collaborator. writing Philippa Boyens. My favorite # 1 scene of all time is I’m Not a Man, McCurdy said, referring to the pivotal scene in which Eowyn slays Saurons’ most terrifying servant, the Wizard King of Angmar. This whole scene gives me goosebumps, and little feminist Chelsea just ate that.

Han, the TV writer, agreed, although she was reluctant to use the term strong female character. She explained: Whenever people try to do this in contemporary cinema, it always feels like such a shallow and easy understanding, but The Lord of the Rings really took it out of the park.

The fact that these female characters and many of their male counterparts are white (like most of the characters in the film) hasn’t lessened the resistance of the trilogies, even for those who now keep Hollywood at a much higher level. It’s just beyond criticism for me because I think I consumed it so young and because I see it, even though the movies have arrived recently, as such an ancient and unchanging work, said Sara. David, 32, senior editor at Vice Media and union organizer. I didn’t notice any gender or race analysis missing because this story is so old and generic good against bad, you know? For Han, it’s not the filmmakers’ treatment of action scenes that stands out, but their handling of relationships and the very beautiful and ornate way they made the world, which I think doesn’t mean that it doesn’t appeal to men, but it’s certainly more open to more people from more backgrounds who find something to like about it. Whether pre-teens will enjoy these movies today or develop an attachment to them like I did is up for debate. (The Marvel movies don’t.) But all four women I spoke to agreed that if you want to embrace the nine hours of The Lord of the Rings saga, it’s easier to do so. when you are young. It’s one of those things that you just have to tackle at the right time in your life, Paiella said, adding, “Meeting him as an adult I think it won’t have the same effect. Your guard is just down at this age in a way that isn’t when you’re an adult.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/19/movies/lord-of-the-rings-millennial-women.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos