Bombay HC rejects actor Armaan Kohli’s bail request in drug case

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused bail to actor Armaan Kohli, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) for suspected drug possession and consumption. A single chamber of Judge NW Sambre rejected Kohlis’ bail application. The court will make a detailed order giving reasons later.

Kohli was arrested in August this year for possession of 1.2 grams of cocaine, an amount falling into a small category intended for consumption. The BCN later arrested the drug dealer from whom the commercial quantity was recovered. Kohli approached HC after a special court rejected his request for bail.

Kohlis’ attorney, Aabad Ponda, had argued that the offenses against the actor were subject to bail given that he was allegedly found with a small amount of drugs. He also argued that with the exception of statements and panchnamas, there was no basis for invoking Articles 27A (illicit trafficking) and 29 (conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

Ponda argued that simply collecting bank statements and Whatsapp chats was not enough to invoke the strict provisions of the NDPS Act. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NCB, pointed out in court that Kohli was charged with providing contraband to third parties, for which he had received money.

Singh said several links were discovered between Kohli and foreign nationals during an investigation indicating the illicit purchase of drugs. The ASG also showed the court Whatsapp conversations and financial transactions from Kohlis bank accounts to point out that the latter had committed a serious and grave breach.

The judiciary, however, granted bail to Kareem Dhanani and Imran Ansari, two other defendants in the case.

Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.