Entertainment
Bombay HC rejects actor Armaan Kohli’s bail request in drug case
Kohli was arrested in August this year for possession of 1.2 grams of cocaine.
Armaan Kohlis’ lawyer Aabad Ponda had argued that offenses against the actor could be subject to bail given that he was allegedly found with a small amount of drugs.
- PTI Bombay
- Last update:December 20, 2021, 7:46 p.m. IS
- FOLLOW US ON:
The Bombay High Court on Monday refused bail to actor Armaan Kohli, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) for suspected drug possession and consumption. A single chamber of Judge NW Sambre rejected Kohlis’ bail application. The court will make a detailed order giving reasons later.
Kohli was arrested in August this year for possession of 1.2 grams of cocaine, an amount falling into a small category intended for consumption. The BCN later arrested the drug dealer from whom the commercial quantity was recovered. Kohli approached HC after a special court rejected his request for bail.
Kohlis’ attorney, Aabad Ponda, had argued that the offenses against the actor were subject to bail given that he was allegedly found with a small amount of drugs. He also argued that with the exception of statements and panchnamas, there was no basis for invoking Articles 27A (illicit trafficking) and 29 (conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).
Ponda argued that simply collecting bank statements and Whatsapp chats was not enough to invoke the strict provisions of the NDPS Act. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NCB, pointed out in court that Kohli was charged with providing contraband to third parties, for which he had received money.
Singh said several links were discovered between Kohli and foreign nationals during an investigation indicating the illicit purchase of drugs. The ASG also showed the court Whatsapp conversations and financial transactions from Kohlis bank accounts to point out that the latter had committed a serious and grave breach.
The judiciary, however, granted bail to Kareem Dhanani and Imran Ansari, two other defendants in the case.
Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/news/india/bombay-hc-rejects-bail-plea-of-actor-armaan-kohli-in-drugs-case-4575041.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]