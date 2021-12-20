Carlos Marn, singer of Il Divo, has died at 53





The surviving members of the chart-topping quartet announced his death in a Message on Twitter on Sunday.

In the online tribute, tenors David Miller, Sébastien Izambard and Urs Bhler remembered the baritone as a “beautiful soul”.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away”, we can read in the press release. “He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There will never be another voice or another spirit like Carlos.”

“For 17 years we have lived together this incredible journey of Il Divo, and our dear friend will be missed. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul may rest in peace.”

Marn had performed with the band in the UK in December before their tour was postponed “due to illness”. The singer’s death comes days after the group confirmed on Twitter that he had been hospitalized. The nature of his illness has not been disclosed and the cause of his death has not been confirmed. Marn, who was born in Germany but raised in Madrid, was one of the founding members of Il Divo – which means “divine male performer” in Italian – which was created by Simon cowell in 2003 under his SyCo label. He then released 10 studio albums with the band, including three UK number one albums: “Il Divo”, “Ancora” and “The Promise”. Cowell expressed his sadness at the news of Twitter , saying, “I find it so difficult to express what I’m feeling right now. I’m devastated. Carlos Marin has passed away. He loved life. He loved playing and always had a lot of appreciation for the fans who supported Day Group 1. Rest In Peace Carlos, I will miss you. In 2006, Il Divo performed the official 2006 FIFA World Cup song “The Time of Our Lives” with R&B singer Toni Braxton. In 2015, Marin said during an appearance on Mountain Lake PBS that he was “proud” to have been able to connect with people through music. “What’s good about being a singer, you can give people the connection to a song and use your voice, your singing voice to tell a story. It’s the right thing and it’s the thing that I’m really proud of. ” Marn was married to French-born singer Geraldine Larrosa – better known by her stage name Innocence – until 2009.

