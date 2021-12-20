One day after losing them, YouTube TV recovers Disney channels





Earlier last week, YouTube TV announced that its agreement to distribute Disney’s live TV channels was set to expire on December 17. The two sides were negotiating, but YouTube TV noted that they had not yet reached “a fair deal”. The week went by without any updates, and on Friday YouTube TV confirmed it would lose all Disney-owned channels until it could come to a new deal. As a result, more than a dozen channels have disappeared from the over-the-air TV service. YouTube TV subscribers lost ESPN, FX, ABC, Disney Channel and more on Saturday. But on Sunday, less than 48 hours after losing all of Disney’s content, YouTube TV revealed that a new deal has been made. The service would restore its Disney-owned channels while maintaining the price of its subscription at $ 64.99 per month. Now most, if not all, of the channels should be available again. YouTube TV restores Disney-owned channels We’ll probably never know exactly what happened behind the scenes. That said, it should be noted that Disney has its own live TV service in Hulu + Live TV. If YouTube TV were to lose all of Disney’s channels, it’s entirely possible that many of its subscribers would switch to Hulu. But YouTube TV couldn’t afford to lose those channels, which is why a deal was almost inevitable. There is actually even more good news for YouTube TV subscribers. YouTube TV said last week that if it failed to strike a deal, it would reduce the price of the basic package to $ 49.99 per month until the channels returned. Despite the return of the channels, the service keeps its promise: As we promised a $ 15 rebate as long as the Disney content was off-platform, we will always honor a one-time credit for all affected members. For active members who have not yet received this $ 15 discount on their monthly bill, you will automatically receive a one-time credit on your next bill with no action required. For those members who have been affected and who have initiated the cancellation process, we would love to welcome you again. Go to tv.youtube.com/membership and click “Add” to make the basic plan part of your subscription. If you resume your membership before losing access, we’ll still honor the one-time $ 15 credit on your bill. How to find Disney channels in the guide Despite the return of Disney channels on YouTube TV, some subscribers may not find them in the guide. If you have personalized your live guide, the channels may not be enabled at all. If you want to see them in your personalized guide, you will need to head to Settings > Live guide. Check the boxes next to all Disney channels. They should now be visible in the live guide as you scroll. “We apologize for the disruption and thank you for your patience as we continue to negotiate on your behalf,” YouTube TV written on his site on Sunday. “We also appreciate the Disney partnership and their willingness to work towards a deal.”

