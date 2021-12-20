Some songs are as cool as a morning mist. Just as the early dewdrop rests in the leaf, the rhythm creeps into the places of the heart where the seeds of love are sown.

One of these songs is “Aye Udi Udi Udi” by Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukherji starring Saathiya.

When Gulzar’s lyrics are steeped in pure romance, enriched with the divine music of AR Rehman and enveloped in the soulful voice of Adnan Sami, we know this is a song that will symbolize love for decades to come.

When you hear ‘Wherever you are Ra’s Jo Shabnam Girii ‘you can’t help but smile stupidly imagining that “someone” you’d like to recreate the song with.

Contrary to our exaggerated idea of ​​love, this song is not about grand gestures. Maybe that’s what makes it even more beautiful.

The simplicity of this song lies in its settings. Whether it’s a kitchen or a balcony, sharing life with the one you love makes even ordinary places special.

Is it really love if you’re not the craziest of yourself in front of your partner?

“Aye Udi Udi Udi” shows us how much comfort is the most precious thing to ask for in a relationship. Very underrated but absolutely essential.

Source: Videogram

Big props to Rani Mukherji and Vivek Oberoi for their mind blowing chemistry, which makes it as appealing to watch as it is to listen to.

What to talk about more than one song that fills us with all the sensations in just 4 minutes. So I’ll leave you with that.

All images are from the YouTube video, unless otherwise noted.