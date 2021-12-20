Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec 26 to Jan 1

Celebrity birthdays for the week of December 26 – Jan 1: December 26: Singer Abdul Duke Fakir of The Four Tops is…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of December 26 to Jan 1:

December 26: The Four Tops singer Abdul Duke Fakir is 86 years old. America’s Most Wanted Host, John Walsh, is 76 years old. Keyboardist Bob Carpenter of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 75 years old. Bassist George Porter Junior of The Meters is 74 years old. Comedian David Sedaris is 75 years old. 65. Scorpions drummer James Kottak is 59 years old. Sons of the Desert drummer Brian Westrum is 59 years old. Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich is 58 years old. Country singer Audrey Wiggins is 54 years old. Guitarist J (White Zombie) is 54 years old. Candlebox guitarist Peter Klett is 53 years old. The Shins singer James Mercer is 51 years old. 30 Seconds To Mars actor-singer Jared Leto is 50 years old. American Idol singer Chris Daughtry is 42 years old. Actor Beth Behrs (The Neighborhood, 2 Broke Girls) is 36 years old. Actor Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) is 35 years old. Actress Eden Sher (The Middle) is 30 years old. Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall is 29 years old.

December 27: Actor John Amos (The West Wing, Roots) is 82 years old. Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones is 77 years old. Singer Tracy Nelson is 77 years old. Actor Gerard Depardieu is 73 years old. Jazz drummer TS Monk is 72 years old. Singer Karla Bonoff is 70 years old. Dire Straits guitarist David Knopfler is 69 years old. Actor Tovah Feldshuh (Law and Order) is 68 years old. Actress Maryam DAbo (The Living Daylights) is 61. Drummer Jeff Bryant (Ricochet) is 59 years old. Actor Ian Gomez (Felicity, The Drew Carey Show)) is 57 years old. Actress Theresa Randle (Bad Boys) is 57. Actress Eva LaRue (CSI: Miami) is 55. Bassist Darrin Vincent of Dailey and Vincent is 52 years old. Sixpence None The Richer guitarist Matt Slocum is 49 years old. Actor Wilson Cruz (Party of Five, My So-Called Life) is 48 years old. Actor Masi Oka (Hawaii Five-0, Heroes) is 47 years old. The actor Emilie de Ravin (Once Upon A Time, Lost) is 40 years old. Actor Jay Ellis (Insecure) is 40 Kutless guitarist James Mead is 39. Paramore singer Hayley Williams is 33 years old. Dan and Shay’s singer Shay Mooney is 30 years old. Actor Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird) is 26 years old.

December 28: Actress Nichelle Nichols (Star Trek) is 89 years old. Actress Maggie Smith (Harry Potter) is 87 years old. Singer-keyboardist Edgar Winter is 75 years old. Actor Denzel Washington is 67 years old. Television personality Gayle King (CBS This Morning) is 67 years old. Shenandoah drummer Mike McGuire is 63 years old. Actor Chad McQueen (The Karate Kid Movies) is 61 years old. Country singer-guitarist Marty Roe of Diamond Rio is 61 years old. Actor Malcolm Gets (Caroline in the City) is 58 years old. Political commentator Ana Navarro (The View) is 50 years old. Comedian Seth Meyers (Late Night With Seth Meyers) is 48 years old. Actor Brendan Hines (Suits, Lie To Me) is 45 years old. Actor Joe Manganiello (True Blood) is 45 years old. Actor Vanessa Ferlito (NCIS: New Orleans) is 44 years old. Singer John Legend is 43 years old. Actor Andre Holland (Selma) is 42 years old. Actor Sienna Miller is 40 years old. Actor Beau Garrett (The Good Doctor) is 39 years old. Actor Thomas Dekker (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Heroes) is 34 years old. Actor Mackenzie Rosman (7th Heaven) is 32 years old. American Idol finalist David Archuleta is 31 years old. Actor Mary-Charles Jones (Kevin Can Wait) i s 20. Actor Miles Brown (blackish) is 17 years old.

December 29: Actress Inga Swenson (Benson) is 89 years old. Actor Jon Voight is 83 years old. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 75 years old. Actor Ted Danson is 74 years old. Singer-actress Yvonne Elliman is 70 years old. Actress Patricia Clarkson is 62 years old. Actress Paula Poundstone is 62 years old. The Jesus And Mary Chain guitarist-singer Jim Reid is 60 years old. Actor Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead) is 57 years old. The Offspring singer Dexter Holland is 56 years old. Actor Jason Gouldis is 55 years old. Presenter Ashleigh Banfield is 54 years old. Director Lilly Wachowski (The Matrix) is 54 years old. Singer-guitarist Glen Phillips (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 51 years old. Actor Kevin Weisman (AKA) is 51 years old. Actor Jude Law is 49 years old. Actress Maria Dizzia (Orange Is the New Black) is 47 years old. Actor Mekhi Phifer is 47 years old. Actor Shawn Hatosy (Reckless, The Faculty) is 46 years old. Actor Katherine Moennig (Ray Donovan, The L Word) is 45 years old. Actor Alison Brie (Glow, Community) is 39 years old. Country singer Jessica Andrews is 38. Actor Iain de Caestecker (Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD) is 34 years old. Actress Jane Levy (Suburgatory) is 32 years old. Greta Van Fleet drummer Danny Wagner is 23 years old.

December 30: actor Russ Tamblyn is 87 years old. Peter, Paul and Mary singer Noel Paul Stookey is 84 years old. Director James Burrows (Cheers, Taxi) is 81 years old. Actor Fred Ward (The Right Stuff) is 79 years old. Actor Concetta Tomei (Providence, China Beach) is 76 years old. Singer Patti Smith is 75 years old. Musician Jeff Lynne is 74 years old. TV host Meredith Vieira (Today, The View) is 68 years old. Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph (Moesha) is 66 years old. Country singer Suzy Bogguss is 65. Actor Patricia Kalembar (Sisters) is 65 years old. Former Today Show host Matt Lauer is 64. Actor-comedian Tracey Ullman is 62. TV host Sean Hannity is 60 years old. Actor George Newbern (Providence) is 58 years old. Jamiroquai singer Jay Kay is 52 years old. Pennywise drummer Byron McMackin is 52 years old. Actor Meredith Monroe (Dawsons Creek) is 52 years old. Actor Daniel Sunjata (Rescue Me) is 50 years old. Actor Maureen Flanigan (7th Heaven) is 49 years old. Actor Jason Behr (The Grudge, Roswell) is 48 years old. Actor Lucy Punch (Ben and Kate) is 44 years old. Singer-actor Tyrese is 43 years old. Actress Eliza Dushku (Dollhouse, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) is 41 years old. Guitarist Tim Lopez of Plain White Ts is 41 years old. Actress Kristin Kreuk (Smallville) is 39 years old. The Lumineers singer-guitarist Wesley Schultz is 39 years old. Singer Andra Day is 37 years old. Actress Anna Wood (Falling Water, Reckless) is 36 years old. Singer Ellie Goulding is 35 years old. Actor Caity Lotz (DCs Legends of Tomorrow) is 35 years old. Actor Jeff Ward (Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD) is 35 years old. LANCO guitarist Eric Steedly is 31 years old. Hot Chelle Rae drummer Jamie Follese is 30 years old.

December 31: actor Anthony Hopkins is 84 years old. Actor Tim Considine (My Three Sons) is 81 years old. Actress Sarah Miles (The Big Sleep) is 80 years old. Actress Barbara Carrera (Never Say Never Again) is 80 years old. The Police guitarist Andy Summers is 79 years old. Actor Ben Kingsley is 78 years old. Actor Tim Matheson is 74 years old. The Guess Who singer Burton Cummings is 74 years old. Actor Joe Dallesandro (The Limey) is 73 years old. Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton is 70 years old. Actor James Remar (Dexter) is 70 years old. 68. Actor Bebe Neuwirth (Madam Secretary, Cheers) is 63 years old. Singer Paul Westerberg is 62 years old. Actor Val Kilmer is 62 years old. Oleander’s guitarist Ric Ivanisevich is 59 years old. Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian is 58 years old. Actor Lance Reddick (Fringe, The Wire) is 52 years old. New Kids on the Block singer-actor Joe McIntyre is 49 years old. Apocalyptica cellist Mikko Siren is 46 years old. Singer Psy is 44 years old. Drummer Bob Bryar (My Chemical Romance) is 42 years old. Drummer Jason Sechrist of Portugal. The man is 42 years old. Actor Ricky Whittle (American Gods) is 42 years old. Actor Erich Bergen (Madam Secretary, Jersey Boys) is 36 years old. The Chainsmokers musician Drew Taggart is 32 years old.

January 1: actor Frank Langella is 84 years old. Country Joe McDonald and Country Joe and the Fish singer-guitarist is 80 years old. The actor Don Novello (father Guido Sarducci) is 79 years old. Actor Rick Hurst (The Dukes of Hazzard) is 76 years old. Rapper Grandmaster Flash is 64 years old. Actor Renn Woods is 64 years old. Actor Dedee Pfeiffer (Cybill) is 58 years old. Actor Morris Chestnut (The Brothers, The Best Man) is 53 years old. Singer Tank is 46 years old. Actor Eden Riegel (The Young and the Restless) is 41 years old. Echosmith bassist Noah Sierota is 26 years old.

