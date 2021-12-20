Jordan grabs Hollywood attention with increased discounts





Jordan’s Royal Film Commission was established in 2013 with Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein, brother of the country’s King Abdullah II, as the head of its board. Since then he has worked to develop the local film industry and redoubled his efforts to attract international shoots such as “The Martian” by Ridley Scott and more recently “Aladdin”, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and ” Dune ”, to name a few. Netflix also recently chose Jordan as the setting for its groundbreaking Arabic original series “Al Rawabi School for Girls,” which follows a group of high school girls plotting revenge on a trio of bullies at their school, portraying violence, including sexual violence, against women, and patriarchy in Arab society. In terms of locations, besides the Wadi Rum Desert with its immense rock formations and rolling sand dunes, Jordan also offers castles, palaces, ruins and verdant valleys. It’s a wide array of landscapes that easily doubles for many countries in West Asia. The support includes a 25% cash back, recently increased by 20%, and a tax exemption for foreign productions. Thanks to the film commission’s training program, Jordan also has a highly qualified team, many of whom are English speaking, who can usually cover almost 70% of the needs, especially in Wadi Rum, and offer a wide range of production services, including the military. “There is an agreement between the film commission and the Jordanian armed forces to provide everything that is necessary”, obviously at a cost, explains the director general of the RFC, Mohannad Bakri. Recent examples of where this has proven useful include the use of air force helicopters for nighttime aerial shoots for “Dune” and also 700 extras, all from the military, who danced. at the Aki-Aki festival in the ninth chapter of the Star Wars saga. “It was the easiest way to control such a large group under the command of one person,” Bakri notes.

