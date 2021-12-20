The 15 best events in the Tampa Bay area for the week of December 20-26





River of Lights: Pass under low bridges to enter the Hillsborough River for views of the lighted bridges and downtown Tampa on a 45- to 50-minute cruise. Children can write letters to Santa Claus while you join in the carols. Captains provide narration and vacation stories along the way. $ 25, $ 20 children. Departures every hour from 6:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Monday to Friday and Sunday. Pirate Water Taxi, 333 S Franklin St., Tampa. 813-390-3711. Tampa Winter Village: The Tampa Bay Lightning brings the sights, sounds and activities of a vacation to Curtis Hixon Park. Features ice skating, cafe, shops, gingerbread themed candy store, poinsettia trail, and the Winter Village Express. Free (skating not included). 11am every day. Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa. Winter beach: A 4000 square foot outdoor skating rink with real ice cream, shopping, food, vacation activities, Santa Claus sightings, live concerts and a view of Tampa Bay. Free (skating not included). 11 am-11pm every day. The Pier, 800 Second Ave. N, St. Petersburg. 727-289-8499. Skates for rent are stored in the new popup ice rink at St. Pete’s Pier and Winter Beach Village at Spa Beach. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ] Snowcat Ridge: The snow world returns to Dade City with slopes, an igloo, a new ice rink, an alpine village and more. $ 26.95 to $ 39.95. Skate rental $ 9.95. 9 am-10pm Monday to Thursday, 9 am-6pm Friday, 9 am-10pm Sunday. Snowcat Ridge, 27839 Saint Joe Road, Dade City. 813-576-1450. Christmas lights in the gardens: The botanical gardens sparkle with 1 million LED lights. Laser lights and luminous figures complete the display. Suggested donation of $ 10. 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. Florida Botanical Gardens, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo. 727-582-2117. Glorious Night A driving Christmas light show: A 30 minute light show with Christmas carols, a story of hope and thousands of programmed Christmas lights. To free. 6 pm-10pm every day. First Baptist Church Plant City, 3309 James L. Redman Parkway. 813-752-4104. Oakdale illuminated display: The annual St. Petersburg light exhibition, with religious themes, includes over half a million lights, 18 model trains, fountains, a 70-foot illuminated tree, animated dolls, flying planes, a machine bubbles and more. The display has been featured on television and in People magazine. To free. 6 pm-10pm every day until January 3. 2719 Oakdale St. S, St. Petersburg. 727-822-5562. Viewing the decorations of the Kresge House, aka the Oakdale Christmas House in St. Petersburg, has been a holiday tradition for many since it was first decorated in 1977. [ Times (2009) ] Planning your weekend? Subscribe to our free Top 5 things to do newsletter Well, brainstorm ideas every Thursday for going out, staying home, or spending time outdoors. Festival of Lights: A drive-in of almost 3 km of continuous light followed by a festive walking tour of the village of Santa Claus. Florida-themed light shows and traditional winter holidays are complemented by performances of Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa. $ 25 per car (up to eight people). 6 pm-10pm every day. Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, 215 Sydney Washer Road, Brandon. 813-737-3247. The lights of the lake park: The whole neighborhood decorates in order to collect donations for Hospice. Due to COVID-19, visitors must stay in their cars and candy canes and dog treats will not be distributed. Donations appreciated. 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. The lights of Lake Park Estates, 109th Avenue N, Largo. 787-587-3213. Riverwalk Vacation Hunting: Download the Mobile Adventures app and take the family to the Riverwalk to solve puzzles, complete vacation challenges, and answer Tampa’s questions on this mobile scavenger hunt. Scan the QR code provided on site to get started. To free. Anytime daily until January 2. All along the Tampa Riverwalk, Tampa. 813-738-1490. Old School Reunion Christmas Party: The party features two cash bars, hookahs, food vendors, MC Pat B on the mic and dancing to music from Club Atlanta’s DJs. 35 years and over only for this Grown and Classy event. $ 20. 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Round Up / Avalon Event Center, 10051 W Hillsborough Ave., Tampa. 813-0508-3544. Holiday Classics at the Tampa Theater: The holiday movie series returns with classic movies and Christmas carols with the Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Organ ahead of the show. Monday to Thursday, the 1946 classic It’s a wonderful life will have multiple screenings. Sunday presents comedy 2003 Elf with Will Ferrell. $ 10, $ 7 members. 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tampa Theater, 711 N Franklin St. 813-274-8286. Top-rung WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is scheduled to appear in the WWE Live Holiday Tour on Sunday at Amalie Arena in Tampa. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ] WWE Holiday Live Tour: This holiday wrestling event starring Friday Night Smackdown favorites including Drew McIntyre and The New Days Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Roman Reign and The Usos. $ 20 to $ 120. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-6500. A Christmas Carol: Nebraska Theater Caravan presents Charles Jones’ adaptation of Scrooge’s classic Charles Dickens tale. The show features new arrangements and interpretations of traditional songs. $ 29 to $ 75. 7 p.m. Thursday. Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. 727-791-7400.

