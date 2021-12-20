A passage to Bollywood – Coup de genie kitschissime





A successful international show, A passage to Bollywood by Ashley Lobo, currently performing at the Chaillot Theater, mixing Indian folklore and kitschy Bollywood sitcoms for a delightful result. We didn’t have time to sit back in our seats A passage to Bollywood already starts with a great musical crash. On stage appear the twenty-two dancers and the two singers who make up the large troupe of the Navdhara India Dance Theater, one of the only dance troupes in India. All dressed in colorful costumes and spangles if you like kistch, you will not be due for the trip the dancers perform this first scene in music and color which has the air of a grand finale. To better put the viewer in the mood. Musical in fifteen acts More than a dance show or performance close to contemporary art that the Chaillot Theater is used to A passage to Bollywood looks more like a musical. After a musical presentation of each character that makes up this story made in Bollywood, a voice-over takes over. An invisible narrator certainly, but who does not lack humor when it comes to telling the story of a young Indian who left his farm in the countryside to go and conquer Mumba, the big city. each chapter of history has its share of twists and turns and new encounters. Arrive la ville marks the meeting with Don bandit looking handsome who will give up his engagement since he became unachieved. The encounter with the young bride in question, the conflicts of interest and the joys of emancipation. Ashley Lobo’s choreographies, which accompany and carry her story, stand out more for the energy of the dancers than for the technicality of the gestures. On stage, the dancers always appear excited, with a big smile on their lips, always numerous and synchronized. A passage to Bollywood is a real vitamin bomb. More than a simple aggregation of choreographies, the show is appreciated as a whole. In A passage to Bollywood, the influences mingle and come together. Indian folklore first, with a singular vision of success, dramas, Hindu religion and its rituals. A kitsch also assumed, that of the costumes and the narration, halfway between the equally kitsch sitcoms of the 2000s and the heritage of Hollywood comedies. The narration pours into a humor with accents of internet culture, as if to better show that this too much claimed knows how to capture something of the time. A passage to Bollywood by Ashley Lobo is on show at the Chaillot Theater until December 25. Information and reservations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://maze.fr/2021/12/a-passage-to-bollywood-dashley-lobo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos