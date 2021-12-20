Emmanuel Acho takes over comfortable Hollywood home for $ 6.3 million





Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel I think marked a Hollywood house for $ 6,325,000.

The cool contemporary, high in the Hollywood Hills, was initially listed in August 2019 for $ 6.95 million. The price dropped a few months later to $ 6.5 million. As no buyers came forward, the house was taken off the market for some time. In October of this year, it came back for $ 5.95 million. In early December, Acho took over the stylish space for $ 6,075,000. The Fox Sports commentator also paid an additional $ 250,000 for an adjacent field. The additional plot next door, which was available for a separate purchase, adds an additional approximately 10,156 square feet. Acho, who is familiar to Bachelor Nation as the host of the season 25 episode of After the Last Rose, has bought some top-notch real estate. 1/7 Swimming pool and terrace (Marc Angèle) 2/7 Salon (Marc Angèle) 3/7 Dining area (Marc Angèle) 4/7 Food (Marc Angèle) 5/7 Media room (Marc Angèle) 6/7 Bedroom (Marc Angèle) 7/7 Emmanuel I think (Marc Angèle) Built in 2005, the home is located behind private gates and offers spectacular views of the LA skyline. The stylish space includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms over 5,952 square feet. Living inside and out is a snap, with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open onto the courtyard and pool area. You can prepare gourmet meals in the stylish kitchen, with high-end appliances. An Island offers a welcoming breakfast bar. You can also serve feasts in adjoining indoor and outdoor dining rooms. An open living room with glass walls is the perfect place for entertaining or just to take in the view. The flow continues to a spacious media room and an outdoor meditation garden. Upstairs, a glass-walled master suite contains a lounge area, two walk-in closets and a balcony overlooking the city lights. A luxurious private bathroom has two sinks, a large bathtub and a separate shower. A beautiful rooftop garden adds more options for outdoor fun. The property includes Creston smart home technology, driveway and carport. The location is described as moments at the famous Sunset Strip, with options for shopping, entertainment, and dining. With the additional land, the popular personality has the option of continuing to build, for example, adding a guesthouse or a gym, or building a recording studio where they can work from home. Whatever the broadcaster’s decision, he certainly has plenty of options in this chic perch. The Texas native played college football at the University of Texas before being selected by the Cleveland browns in the 2012 NFL Draft. In 2013, he was traded to Philadelphia Eagles. He played with the team until his retirement from the NFL in 2015. He is now an analyst at Fox Sports 1. In 2020, Acho launched a YouTube series called Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man. His project became a New York Times bestseller. Brooke A. Elliott Aaron Kirman Group at Compass represented the vendor, while Earl of Kennon of Rare Properties at Compass represented Acho.

